Law And Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay Celebrates Wrapping On Season 24: 'Can't Believe We Are Here'

On the heels of Law & Order: SVU being renewed for Season 25 and Mariska Hargitay revealing that a crossover with Christopher Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime is on the way, the long-running drama wrapped on Season 24. The news comes courtesy of the leading lady, with Hargitay hitting social media to share her thoughts and some pics in honor of the end of her time as Olivia Benson in the 24th season.

SVU still has another four episodes of Season 24 to air before the beginning of hiatus and fans are left to revisit earlier seasons via Peacock Premium subscription and/or find some new viewing options for the summer in the 2023 TV premiere schedule. Even though fans still have weeks left before the finale, Mariska Hargitay has already wrapped, and she shared that she couldn't "believe we are here." Take a look at her first Season 24 wrap post on Instagram:

When was the last time – if ever – that we saw Olivia Benson sporting such a big smile on Law & Order: SVU? Of course, the actress had a lot to celebrate after finishing Season 24, and she noted that she was proud of the work that she and the rest of the SVU team did together. She even noted how "grateful" she is twice, and I would say that so much enthusiasm is nice to see for a job that she has been doing for more than two decades now. In another post, she actually showcased the SVU team:

It looks like SVU may have ended Season 24 with a wrap celebration with a Hawaiian theme, based on the shirt choices and Mariska Hargitay saying "Mahalo" to the crew of her show! I would say that it's safe to rule out the idea that it's a clue that SVU's next crossover after Organized Crime will be with Magnum P.I., even with all the questions that Jay Hernandez's show has to answer.

In all seriousness, I love to see Mariska Hargitay taking the time to pose for a picture with members of the crew and then post it to her nearly three million Instagram followers. After all, for all the work that the crew members put in for shows as big as SVU, they don't always get the most credit compared to the stars!

Hargitay's third and final post (at the time of writing) about wrapping on Season 24 was about as straightforward as can be:

Season 24 may come to a pretty special end, with even more than Benson/Stabler reunion that's coming courtesy of the SVU/Organized Crime crossover. Kelli Giddish will be back as Amanda Rollins for the first time since the actress was written out back in 2022, and Rollisi fans are in for a treat with the reveal that Rollins has a bun in the oven! Pregnancies don't always go well on SVU, but hopefully Rollins' will be an exception to the rule.

Plus, there's plenty for fans to think about for the rest of Season 24 and into hiatus. All six of NBC's Dick Wolf shows (including the Law & Order and One Chicago series) were renewed for the 2023-2024 TV season, leaving questions to be asked and possible answers from the stars. It's not all good news, as fans will probably see less of their Law & Order and One Chicago favorites in the new season, but at least one more season is guaranteed.

For now, you can look forward to Law & Order: SVU returning with its next new episode on Thursday, April 27 at 9 p.m. ET, between Law & Order at 8 p.m. and Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 p.m., all on NBC.