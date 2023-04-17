Magnum P.I.: 4 Questions That Need To Be Answered In The Spring Finale (And 1 That Probably Won't Be)

Spoilers ahead for Episode 9 of Magnum P.I. Season 5, called "Out of Sight, Out of Mind."

The first half of Magnum P.I.'s fifth season is one episode away from ending, and the penultimate episode on April 16 set up what is bound to be a game-changing spring finale. It was so eventful that Higgins being held captive in a psychiatric hospital wasn't the biggest takeaway from "Out of Sight, Out of Mind," which says a whole lot about the last five minutes or so of the episode! So, as the days count down until the spring finale, read on for some questions that need to be answered... as well as one that probably won't get an answer until the second half of the season, if at all in Season 5. Let's start with the questions we need answered ASAP!

Will T.C. Survive?

I think the most pressing question on most fans' minds after "Out of Sight, Out of Mind" concerns the fate of T.C. The mercenaries hunting Magnum, Rick, and T.C. finally identified them, and the Island Hoppers pilot was the first to be attacked, taking two bullets. The promo reveals that Shammy will find him and he at least survives the initial aftermath, but will he live to the end of the spring finale? And even if he does, will there be an aftermath? Is this T.C.'s darkest hour, after what actor Stephen Hill said about the show's darkest hour? After losing Childs in Episode 9 (which was directed by star Jay Hernandez), it's hard to take anything for granted. Speaking of which...

Did Childs' Call To Magnum Get Through?

My fears came true by the end of this episode when Childs made a huge break in the case of who was hunting Magnum and Co., only to accidentally walk into a tripwire when trying to call Magnum to warn him. He got Magnum's voicemail, but couldn't finish his warning and end the call before realizing what was about to happen. The building exploded with the line still open. If nothing else, it seems pretty safe to say that Childs was killed in the explosion ahead of the finale, but whether or not his warning got through to Magnum's voicemail remains to be seen.

What Happens To Magnum And Higgins At Robin's Nest?

For the next question, we have to look at the promo for the spring finale. It shows what looks like Magnum fending off an attack while in the wine cellar at Robin's Next, and not the kind he faced whenever he'd try to steal a bottle without the lads catching him back in simpler times. Higgins looks to be in action in one shot as well, which at least speaks well to her recovery after being drugged in Episode 9. So, what exactly is happening, and did they get that warning from Childs to be more ready than poor T.C. was? Here's hoping Kumu (played by Amy Hill as the show's "voice of reason") isn't at home!

What Will Happen To Rick?

Curiously, Episode 9 showed T.C. being shot, and the promo indicates that Magnum could be fighting for his life, but it looks like Rick was captured and possibly kidnapped, or at the very least on the run while looking seriously worse for the wear. Of course, we can only say so much based on less than 15 seconds of preview footage, but it seems that Rick at least isn't immediately shot like T.C. was. Whether or not that's good for La Mariana's owner remains to be seen! Take a look at the promo for yourself:

Those four questions based on Episode 9 and the promo for Episode 10 are ones that I think are almost certain to be answered at some point in the spring finale. But there's one that I'm asking without any expectation of a resolution in the spring finale, and it's all about Miggy.

Will Magnum And Higgins Get Engaged In Season 5?

Now, there was technically no attempt at a real-life proposal in "Out of Sight, Out of Mind," as it was a drug-induced hallucination from Higgins. On the whole, I'm glad it was a hallucination, because Higgins and I had the same immediate reaction to Magnum pulling out what looked like a ring box: "You can't be serious!" (Mine was, however, decidedly less British.) It seems like just yesterday that they were still trying to hide their relationship before the big development, after all! Why rush a good thing after just ten episodes, when it's been so much fun to watch unfold?

Still, Higgins seemed like she would have said yes in the hallucination, so Magnum P.I. has officially addressed the idea of Magnum and Higgins getting engaged. Was the fakeout a Chekhov's Proposal, with the payoff coming later? Or is Magnum P.I. going to back away from Miggy taking such a major step forward in the span of one season? I'm hoping for an answer and can easily imagine an engagement by the end of Season 5, but not expecting anything regarding a proposal in the spring finale. There appears to be plenty going on without touching on a hallucinated failed proposal that Magnum doesn't even know about!

See what the show has in store with the next episode of Magnum P.I. on Sunday, April 23 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. At the time of writing, the network hasn't announced when the show will return, but given that the episode is being dubbed the "spring finale," I think fans can at least hope to see a return in the 2023 TV schedule with a fall or even summer premiere.

After the spring finale, we can always revisit the earlier episodes of Season 5 streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription. There are also plenty of viewing options on the way, including the plethora of season finales. Regular NBC viewers got some good news about six of the network's biggest shows last week with the renewals for the three Law & Order and three One Chicago series, on top of early renewals like those for Night Court and Quantum Leap. As for whether Magnum P.I. gets a sixth season after the 20 episodes of Season 5A and 5B combined... well, only time will tell!