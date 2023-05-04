Law And Order's Cosgrove Needs Answers From His Daughter (And Can't Knock The Hustle) In New Episode Clip

Only a few episodes are left of Law & Order Season 22 following a brief break in April, and a first look at what's in store for Cosgrove on May 4 indicates that there's still a lot to look forward to before summer hiatus... for fans, anyway! All signs point toward an episode that will be rough on Jeffrey Donovan's character, as a murder case leads him to have questions for his own teenage daughter. In an exclusive clip for tonight's episode (seen above), Cosgrove receives a lesson on Jay-Z lyrics before getting serious with his daughter about answers he needs from her. Take a look!

The episode that airs on May 4 is called "Class Retreat," and it's not hard to guess why based on this episode clip. After a relatively lighthearted exchange with his wife – including the not entirely shocking reveal that Cosgrove isn't fluent in Jay-Z lyrics – a conversation with his daughter takes a serious turn. The victim of the week will evidently have a daughter of his own who is the same age as Lily, who made her Law & Order debut in the crossover event back in the fall (which is available streaming via Peacock Premium subscription).

It appears that Lily might have some valuable information for her dad about the victim's daughter, and she doesn't seem to put a lot of stock in his promise that anything she reveals will stay between them. At the very least, she didn't give away many details other than some red flags that would have certainly alerted Olivia Benson over on Law & Order: SVU if this case had fallen to her unit! It seems like a safe bet that Cosgrove will be worried about his daughter as well as the case of the week in "Class Retreat."

As for whether Lily gives up any information to her father about what was said in confidence at the school retreat... well, only the new episode will shed light on that! Based on the promo, though, the case is going to get more complicated before it gets any simpler. Take a look:

Only two episodes of Law & Order Season 22 will be let after "Class Retreat," so now is the time to make sure not to miss a single case before the summer shows take over the 2023 TV premiere schedule. Fortunately, the long-running crime drama was renewed for Season 23 back in April, along with Law & Order: SVU for Season 25 and Law & Order: Organized Crime for Season 4, giving the stars some news to celebrate and fans some questions to start asking for the renewed Wolf Entertainment shows.

For now, be sure to tune in to NBC on Thursday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET for the "Class Retreat" episode of Law & Order to find out just how serious this case gets for the Cosgrove family. As always, Law & Order: SVU (which may have recently hinted at how Benson views her partnership with Stabler) follows at 9 p.m. and Organized Crime (which recently brought in Karen David for a high-stakes storyline) closes out the night at 10 p.m. The season finales for all three shows will air on May 18.