Lisa Ann Walter’s Abbott Elementary Co-Stars Had To Tell Her What Was Up When Famous Men Started Sliding Into Her DMs
The fellas be flirting with Lisa Ann!
One of ABC's most beloved hit sitcoms, Abbott Elementary makes its much-anticipated return to the 2024 TV schedule on Wednesday, February 7, and it looks like it's not just the show's legions of celebrity fans who are super-excited to see Season 3 of Abbott. This is because I think the young fellas reportedly sliding into star Lisa Ann Walter's DMs will no doubt be tickled to see her character, second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti, back onscreen.
The 60-year-old actress recently revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan that her Abbott character has made her a sex symbol to a surprising demographic of men:
The Parent Trap icon got candid with the outlet about wanting to dip back into the dating pool following her two former marriages, a fact she shared with her Abbott co-stars Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James at Essence Fest this year, who were all supportive of her wanting to get back out there. The comedian-actress joked about her romantic past to the magazine:
However, though Walter quips that she's usually attracted to men her own age, dudes in her demo are more often attracted to "20-year-old girls with 3-year-old tits and lips that still have the tag hanging off of them." So, it's refreshing for the TV star that she has "young men coming on to [her] all the time now."
But she did need some guidance from her Abbott crew in navigating the social-media flirtations she's been receiving from those youthful gents, as she told Cosmo:
As for what type of guy Lisa Ann is looking for, she loves a Scottish accent, so maybe a hot young Scot like Citadel star Richard Madden, Outlander's Sam Heughan or Gossip Girl reboot alum Thomas Doherty would satisfy her Scotch cravings. (And she should be also tuning into this season's The Traitors, where Alan Cumming unleashes a truly ridiculous brogue.)
However, Walter says that her requirements for a partner are varied, but a good kisser is a must.
She does pitch a potential TV series that we would absolutely watch: a UK-based dating docuseries co-starring her The Parent Trap BFF and surprise relative Elaine Hendrix:
Until that amazing-sounding series materializes, all of Lisa Ann Walter's many admirers can see the actress in Abbott Elementary every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, or stream the school sitcom with a Hulu subscription.
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
