Hannah Waddingham, Christina Ricci And More Want To Guest Star On Abbott Elementary, And I Hope Quinta Brunson Is Listening

Abbott Elementary is quite the commodity these days, what with the six nominations the ABC sitcom recently scored at the 75th annual Emmy Awards, earning an "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series" trophy for its star and creator Quinta Brunson. And it's looking like all of that much-deserved acclaim hasn't just revived the idea of network sitcoms for viewers, but also for Brunson's fellow actors, many of whom have made their interest in guest-starring on the hit comedy publicly known.

Abbott Elementary Season 3 is in the works, and it's ready to premiere on the 2024 TV schedule on ABC, Wednesday, February 7 (you can also stream with a Hulu subscription). However, that doesn't mean A-list Abbott fans like Hannah Waddingham and Christina Ricci as well as Abbott cast members like Lisa Ann Walter aren't campaigning for more famous faces to show up at school.

Hannah Waddingham Wants To Guest Star On Abbott

The Ted Lasso cast's leading lady Hannah Waddingham has hilariously spent much of her recent awards season pitching a potential "unrequited love" storyline between her and Quinta Brunson's character Janine Teagues. (In fairness, Hannah, Janine already has more than enough romance on her plate with Gregory, played by Tyler James Williams.)

Waddingham discussed her Abbott Elementary thirst with ET while at this year's Emmys Award, confirming that she had been publicly begging Brunson to put her in an episode. The British actress even joked that she didn't need a speaking part in the comedy and that she could simply "stand behind a curtain while she's doing something."

I could stand behind a curtain when [Quinta’s] doing something and just be like [winks]. And also, to not have any lines.

Brunson was previously informed by ET about Waddingham's wishes, but she joked that Hannah's statuesque, nearly-six-foot height could pose a problem onscreen opposite the four-foot-eleven Quinta Brunson.

She's so tall and British, I just don't know! But I love Hannah!

Funnily enough, height also played a part in a recent collab pitch put forward by noted short king Daniel Radcliffe: he wants to star opposite Quinta Brunson in a romantic comedy because they'd be a "perfect height match."

Christina Ricci Wants To Play A Substitute Teacher

Yellowjackets cast member and '90s icon Christina Ricci is also an outspoken fan of Abbott Elementary. Recently, she revealed to Entertainment Weekly how she's been "bothering Quinta" to hire her to play a substitute on the sitcom:

I was bothering Quinta the other night saying I want her to create a guest star spot for me on Abbott Elementary...[Playing a substitute] was my suggestion!

Ricci has experience portraying a teacher on TV: she recently portrayed Nevermore Academy's Marilyn Thornhill in the Netflix series Wednesday. However, her character— spoiler alert! — ended up being the season's villain in that big twist ending. So, let's hope her educating skills are slightly less evil for the Abbott Elementary students.

Ramy Youssef Is Ready To Play A Part In Abbott Elementary

Some actors have campaigned themselves for a potential Abbott Elementary guest spot, like Poor Things star Ramy Youssef, who told Entertainment Tonight while alongside Brunson on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet that he was actually supposed to feature in the current season. However, he had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts. Ramy is still "begging" Quinta to get him back into the Abbott fold for future episodes, though:

I was dying to be on the season and I'm begging her to figure out a way to get me back on because we almost made it work, we almost made it work!

And while many stars are campaigning for themselves when it comes to getting on Abbott Elementary, the regular cast of the show also has some A-list ideas in mind.

Lisa Ann Walter Wants Lindsay Lohan On The Show

Lindsay Lohan has her own casting champion already on the Abbott Elementary staff: her The Parent Trap co-star Lisa Ann Walter. The 60-year-old actress, who plays teacher Melissa Schemmenti on the school sitcom, spoke with ET's Deidre Behar at this year's Critics Choice Awards about the role she's envisioning for Lohan:

We'd have to make her a relative since we're both redheads—since I'm a 'redhead,' and she actually is. I would love that. That would be so fun.

We'll have to wait to see if any of these celebrity cameos make it into future seasons of Abbott Elementary. For the upcoming third season, however, fans can expect to see new cast additions like The Other Two's Josh Segarra, Hacks alum Kimia Behpoornia and Never Have I Ever actor Benjamin Norris.

So, even if these famous folks don't appear on the show, there's still so much goodness to look forward to when Abbott premieres on February 7.