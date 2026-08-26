Lisa Barlow's Been A RHOSLC Villain For Years, But Ultimate Girls Trip Is Changing My Mind

For two decades now, Bravo has been the home of some of the best reality TV shows. Namely, the Real Housewives franchise and its crossover spinoff Ultimate Girls Trip (both of which are streaming with a Peacock subscription). While my head was spinning from Ultimate Girls Trip's Season 5 premiere, lately I've been thinking about how easy and breezy Lisa Barlow has been so far. Considering she's largely considered one of Salt Lake's villains, have the fans been wrong about her all this time?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is arguably the best city of the entire franchise, thanks to the cast's history with each other and their penchant for dramatics. Lisa Barlow has gone viral for her hot mic moments and for constantly feuding with the rest of the women. But she's had a much lighter energy on RHUGT, leading me to wonder if she was actually less villainous than she might have seemed.

Lisa Is A Breathe Of Fresh Air On Ultimate Girls Trip

We're currently three episodes into Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, which is a love letter to the entire franchise. Lisa represents Salt Lake on the main cast, but some of the other ladies from her show have started to appear via cameos. In Episode 2, she got emotional about how much fun she was having on the trip, especially when compared to her tumultuous time on her show. I never considered how taxing it must be to be at the center of the drama on RHOSLC, and I've got to say that she feels like a different person in Ultimate Girls Trip.

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While Lisa is known for telling the other Salt Lake City women that she is richer and more important than them, that's not what's been happening on the crossover series. She's clearly thrilled with being included among other fan-favorite Housewives, and is more charming than we've ever seen her on her flagship series.

(Image credit: Bravo)

Episode 3 saw Salt Lake's Whitney Rose and Bronwyn Newport attend Kyle's White Party, and they went so far as to tell Gizelle that Lisa and her husband, Todd, are "royal pieces of shit" that nobody in their city will speak to. This was surprising for other Housewives like Porsha, who have found Ms. Barlow to be sweet during the first few days on the trip. And as an audience member, I get this discrepancy.

When Lisa was absent from Salt Lake's Season 5 premiere, I wondered if perhaps she wasn't necessary for the success of the show. But her antagonistic relationship to the other women is part of the show's wild success, as well as her iconic one-liners and hot mic moments. And now that I've been watching Barlow on both Ultimate Girls Trip and Worst Cooks in America, my perception of her is changing. Is she still hilariously delusional? Perhaps, but that's key to many of the most iconic Housewives of all time.

New episodes of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip air Sundays on Bravo as part of the 2026 TV schedule, and streaming the next day on Peacock. We'll just have to see how Lisa does the rest of the season, especially when Salt Lake's Heather Gay pops up later in the season.