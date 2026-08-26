Thank Goodness For Reacher Season 4, Because We All Wondered What It's Like To Film A Sex Scene With Alan Ritchson

Spoilers for Reacher Season 4 are ahead. You can stream the series with an Amazon Prime subscription and catch new episodes every Wednesday.

We were told Reacher sleeps with the enemy in the season currently airing on the 2026 TV schedule , and that’s exactly what happened in Episode 3. The titular character hooked up with Lila (who he didn’t know was the villain at the time). So, I had to ask AGNEZ MO, who plays Lila, what it was like to film a sexy, intimate scene with Alan Ritchson.

As I mentioned, one episode before it’s revealed that Lila is Reacher’s true villain , she and Reacher hook up after an incident. During a steamy scene where she helps him wash his wounds, they discuss what happened, and she makes it seem like she was initially lying and was actually a reporter. It ends with them making out, and when the show cuts back to them later on, Lila is sitting in her bed without clothes on while Reacher gets dressed so he can leave. When I asked AGNEZ MO what it was like to film this sex scene with Ritchson, she said:

What a lot of people don't know is how technical it actually is on set. So it wasn't like, ‘Oh, we're just gonna, like, kiss and we're like –’. There's obviously an intimacy coordinator on set, and then they made sure that, ‘Are you comfortable with this? Like, how far can, you know, his hands go? So are you okay with this outfit?’

This is standard protocol when it comes to filming intimate scenes. Casts of other Prime Video hits, like Maxton Hall and Off Campus, have opened up about intimacy coordinators and how they go about filming these moments in a way that ensures everyone involved feels safe and comfortable. Reacher made sure to do all that too.

Along with that, AGNEZ MO told me that Alan Ritchson was a great scene partner, and he was checking in with her to make sure she was doing well. Explaining the conversations she had with Reacher’s star surrounding Lilia and Reacher having sex, the actress said:

This is what I love about Alan, by the way, how incredibly, you know, one, committed he is to Reacher and to the show. But also at the same time, he's very generous as a scene partner. He still asks me, and this was like five minutes before the shoot, you know, like we were already on set, and he still asked, ‘Hey, just want to make sure you're still cool with this, right?’ I'm like, ‘Absolutely. Otherwise, I wouldn't be here.’ And he was like, ‘No, no. I just want to make sure.’ And I think because of that combination, he makes me feel super safe to just play along with the character and explore.

AGNEZ MO went on to tell me that along with Ritchson being caring and the intimacy coordinator helping them plan the sequence, the set was closed. So, there weren’t a ton of people watching the scene happen in-person.

Overall, the Lila actress said the scene where Reacher sleeps with the enemy was “very technical.” However, it also “did what it was supposed to do,” which was to give us a steamy scene that makes Reacher’s conflict this season way more complicated.

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That is wonderful to hear, and I love that they were able to have a good time while filming this intimate moment. It’s important too, because the scene is vital to Season 4. It kind of starts to hint at Lila’s true self, as she gets caught in a lie, and it helps strengthen her relationship with Reacher, which is terrible for him, but great for us as viewers.