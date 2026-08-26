90 Day: The Last Resort Shows Shekinah And Sarper Struggling, And Fans Are Getting More Details From His Comedy Shows
He's not being quiet about how things are going.
Warning! The following contains potential spoilers for what's to come on 90 Day: The Last Resort. Stream the season with an HBO Max subscription or watch on TLC and read at your own risk!
Shekinah and Sarper Güven's story on 90 Day: The Last Resort is going downhill quickly after her controversial comments alienated her from the rest of the cast. Meanwhile, the couple has hinted their marriage is in trouble on social media, but apparently Sarper is giving fans the tea during his stand-up performances.
Recent comments on social media shared by insider account @90DayFianceupdate detail fans' experiences at his ongoing stand-up comedy tour across the United States. People are paying to see the 90 Day Fiancé star continue his journey in comedy, and he's rewarding them with spoilers on the upcoming tell-all, according to one fan:
We've already seen Sarper use Shekinah for his material in the past, and she mentioned on 90 Day: The Last Resort that it bothers her. Well, it sounds like it's only going to get worse for them from here on out, and now I'm really curious what's ahead for the tell-all. If this is anything like the time Jasmine Pineda threw a shoe at Rob Warne, we're in for a treat.
The insider account also shared a private message with an anonymous user, who alleged Sarper tried to hook up with them. Here's their message below, and their claim that Sarper was trying to get his infamous body count number up:
Now, this claim should be taken with a grain of salt, as should be the claim from another woman that said she dated Sarper for a few weeks. It's possible these claims are legitimate, but without concrete evidence, it also could be people who know he's on 90 Day Fiancé and may be trying to make a reality television debut as well.
Meanwhile, their storyline continues on 90 Day: The Last Resort. Admittedly, their on-screen relationship problems, which they filmed many months ago, lining up with this current drama so perfectly has led to some skepticism that they're taking the fandom on a ride. Could this all be a show for the fans, and a way to show TLC that there's still plenty of interest in including them in future spinoffs? Thus far, we've seen no evidence that the married 90 Day couple has filed for divorce, and I don't think some people's skepticism will fade until that happens.
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90 Day: The Last Resort continues in the meantime on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. So much is going on in this spinoff that I already knew the tell-all would be wild, but Sarper has me even more pumped.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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