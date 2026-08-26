Joey King's Already Looking Bewitching In Sheer Black For Practical Magic 2

As we look forward to the cozy fall season, we can’t wait for Practical Magic 2 being part of the 2026 movie schedule. It’ll once again be about the Owens women, who also happen to be witches. And, this time around Joey King, the eldest daughter of Sandra Bullock’s Sally Owens has joined the cast. As the press tour continues, King is really repping some great witchy fashion, most recently with a sheer black number.

King is currently in London promoting the Practical Magic sequel, and was spotted in a gorgeous dress when she stopped by BBC Radio Studios on Wednesday. Check it out:

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

OK, this is the perfect Practical Magic method dress moment! She looks bewitching in a sheer black dress that has lace on the top and ruffles at the skirt. It comes from Ermanno Scervino’s resort 2027 collection. You’ve got to love how the middle allows her to show off her waistline, but the rest of it is all about the intricate lace work.

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King paired it with Gianvito Rossi leather sandals and a Alexis Bittar wristlet bag. She also wore a few gold necklaces around her neck – one of which had a perfectly on-theme red crystal on it. The actress looks like she’s about to cast a spell, and do so while looking really good, too.

The 27-year-old opted for a black lace dress when she attended Teen Vogue Fest with her Practical Magic 2 sister Maisie Williams a few weeks ago. She also went for sheer black the first time she had a premiere for a movie she did with Nicole Kidman, Netflix’ A Family Affair. Hey, when it works, it works!

Practical Magic 2 comes nearly thirty years after the original movie with Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, based on the book by Alice Hoffman. This time when Bullock and Kidman returned, they each produced the movie as well, and they reportedly have become even better friends since making it. Kidman has called the process of filming it “very safe” and sort of “insane”, given the original is not from this huge franchise. The movie wrapped production a year ago in London, and soon it’ll be in the hands of the audience.

King plays Kylie, who starts to develop her own magical abilities that perhaps get out of control. Maisie Williams plays her younger sister Antonia. Also in the cast is Xolo Maridueña as Kylie's love interest and Lee Pace reportedly as Sally’s love interest. It was directed by Bird Box’s Suzanne Bier from a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman, Georgia Pritchett and Kelly Marcel. It’s based on Hoffman's 2021 Practical Magic sequel, The Book Of Magic.

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You can check out Practical Magic 2 in theaters starting September 10. Until then, we can’t wait to see what other enchanting fashion the cast wears during the press tour.