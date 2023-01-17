Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Refuse To Go Home After Mom's Sudden Death, But What’s Going On With Custody?

Many were shocked and saddened when, just two days after her appearance at the 80th Golden Globes to support the film, Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley, the famed singer’s only child, was found unresponsive and was later confirmed to have died by her mother, actress Priscilla Presley. Though a number of her celebrity friends, like Nicolas Cage and Leah Remini, paid tribute to the singer/songwriter, the news was certainly even more devastating for the family she left behind, including her daughter, Mad Max: Fury Road cast member Riley Keough, and her younger daughters. Now, her twins are reportedly refusing to go back to their home, while there may still be some issues with their custody.

What’s Going On With Lisa Marie Presley’s Twins Now?

It was last Thursday when the world was stunned by the news that Presley was rushed to the hospital after a cardiac event , which she suffered in her home in Calabasas, California. According to TMZ , her young twins, 14-year-old daughters Finley and Harper, whom she had with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, have refused to return to the home where their mom suffered her cardiac arrest. As such, they’re said to be spending most of their time at their maternal grandmother’s home in Los Angeles, with their older sibling also there as they all begin to cope with their loss.

Presley and Lockwood married in 2006, with their divorce being finalized after a five-year legal battle, in 2021. While the two had finally come to some agreements about child support in early October 2022, they were still in the midst of some legal issues regarding finances because of their protracted divorce/child support disagreements at the time of her death. However, with their father having had 40 percent custody before Presley’s death, one might assume that the girls would, eventually, go to live with him, but, the situation may not be so cut and dry.

What Might Be The Custody Problems With Lisa Marie Presley’s Twin Girls?

According to a different report from TMZ , it’s possible that another one of her ex-husbands, Danny Keough, and/or their 33-year-old daughter Riley (who stars in the upcoming Daisy Jones and the Six ), will petition the court for custody of the twins, despite the fact that California law would allow Lockwood to take full custody in the light of Presley’s death. Supposedly, Keough sees himself as the girls’ “stepfather” even though he and Michael Jackson’s former spouse divorced, after six years of marriage, in the spring of 1994.

During their marriage, they also had a son, Benjamin, who sadly died by suicide in 2020. The former couple began living together again in the wake of his death, with him helping his former wife care for her younger children. With there allegedly being a lot of less-than-friendly feelings between Keough and Lockwood, those close to the family believe that he might want to step into a full parental role for the twins.

It’s also thought that Priscilla Presley could make a bid for custody, but anyone who attempts such a move would have to prove that the girls’ dad is unfit in some way. And, if anyone does try to take custody away from him, with his daughters being teens, the judge would want to hear from them to determine where they should live.

All around, it’s an incredibly sad situation, so here’s hoping that the best course of action for the kids is found quickly as they cope with their mom’s death.