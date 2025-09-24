America's Got Talent's Season 20 Finale Live Blog: I'm Watching The Finalists' Last Live Performances With No Golden Buzzers Left

Refresh

Micah Palace Says He's The "Hottest Name In Spanglish" Fresh off of getting Simon Cowell's quarterfinals golden buzzer, Micah Palace used his finale performance to show gratitude towards his mother and clap back at the people who never believed in him while bringing back a song that served him well the first time around. The energy of his backup dancers distracted me a bit from his vocals, but he definitely seemed to be a crowd favorite... if not quite Howie Mandel's.

Sirca Marea Dazzled And Defied Gravity AGT has had plenty of acrobatic acts in the past, but the two performers brought the action for the live finale. Pyrotechnics? Check. Blindfolds? Check. Some adorable PDA? Check! There was even a moment toward the end that I briefly thought that there'd been a mistake that put them in danger, but there was no such issue. Simon Cowell said that they were "genuinely" the best he'd ever seen, and an "eleven out of ten."

Mama Duke Pretended To Be Mel B Before Mama Duke took the stage with her last original song for AGT Season 2, she commented on how getting the live golden buzzer from Mel B was "full circle" for her since she used to pretend to be the Spice Girl. Whatever the future holds – and Simon Cowell said that he thinks this was a great "launch pad" for her – I have to commend her for making it as far as she had with her original songs. Cover songs can be the safer route to take on live TV. I initially didn't think she was bringing her best work when she started in the finale, but she really seemed to get more comfortable with it and feel her own music about halfway through. Mel B was on her feet before the end, although Sofia Vergara didn't look entirely convinced by the end.

LightWire Feels The Pressure By Going Second LightWire distinguished themselves very early on as the performers who got the first golden buzzer of the premiere, and they've impressed enough with their subsequent performances that it was no surprise to see them make the finals. Their final live performance to try and win votes had a distinct Avatar vibe, as far as I'm concerrned. I haven't had a dance group on the top of my list of favorites for a season since The Mayyas in Season 17, but LightWire really hooked me with their finale number more than any of their earlier AGT performances. Even Simon Cowell admitted to feeling quite emotional while watching them up on stage, and that's a big compliment to LightWire, whether or not they win the grand prize. He thinks they deserve to win... although I'm looking forward to whether he still thinks that through the next ninety minutes live on NBC.

Jessica Sanchez Goes First The extremely pregnant Jessica Sanchez was the first AGT finalist to take the stage on finale night, with Sofia Vergara declaring that she looked like a "pregnant angel" after she blew the roof off the theater with her vocals. For as much as I've felt that Season 20 has had too many golden buzzers and don't usually root for singers above all others, Jessica Sanchez was a great way to start out the night, with Simon Cowell saying that he felt like there was an "extra 10%" in her finale performance, and that it was right that she made her comeback for Season 20.