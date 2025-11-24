The First Trailer For Simon Cowell: The Next Act Dropped, And I Think The Voice And American Idol Have Some Real Competition

Simon Cowell is a household name in reality television, so I was shocked to learn about this late entry he has for the 2025 TV schedule. The former American Idol and current America's Got Talent judge is getting back into music, and it looks like he's trying to find the next One Direction with The Next Act.

Those with a Netflix subscription need to set their calendars for December 10th, because the premiere of Simon Cowell: The Next Act looks like it could give both American Idol and The Voice a run for their money. I'm going to have to make time between watching the best Christmas movies, because this feels like can't-miss television.

Simon Cowell: The Next Act Gets The Producer Back To What He Does Best

Simon Cowell: The Next Act is an upcoming Netflix show that will chronicle his quest to find the next boy band. The series will feature raw auditions from applicants, the formation of a band, and lead all the way up to the release of their first single. It seems like we'll get to know each member, and the trailer has some real Making The Band vibes.

It also seems like we're going to see a lot of Cowell behind the scenes and a look into his personal life. The judge who first gained notoriety for his harsh behavior on American Idol has been in the spotlight a lot, but I can't say I know a ton about his private life outside of that devastating bike accident he had a while back. It'll be cool to see more of his life, though, even if it is a sanitized version for a television audience.

I'm Way More Excited For This Than I Am The Voice Or American Idol

The Voice and American Idol are network television staples, and while they still draw eyes and get fans excited about the winners they choose, I've fallen off in recent years. I've grown tired of tuning in and getting emotionally invested in singers who ultimately go nowhere in Hollywood a couple of years later.

Simon Cowell: The Next Act has me hoping this won't be the case. After all, Cowell gave us One Direction, whose members, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, have all led respectful solo careers. Sure, one of those names is way more prominent than the rest, but that always seems to be the case when it comes to boy bands.

If this new Netflix docuseries can lead to one of these talented young men becoming half as successful as Harry Styles, it'll have done more than The Voice and American Idol have done in a decade. Plus, the popularity of K-pop has really brought a resurgence in the boy band and girl group era, and as a '90s kid, I'm totally here for it.

We'll see if others agree, and how many people are talking about Simon Cowell: The Next Act when it drops on Netflix on December 10th. Stick with CinemaBlend as we continue to cover television and movies during the holiday season, and all the things readers might've missed in between.