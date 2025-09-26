Big Brother 27 Spoilers: The Finale Just Got A Lot More Interesting After The Conclusion Of Part 2 Of The Final HOH

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, September 26th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription. Read at your own risk!

Just when it seemed we were in for a predictable finale to Big Brother Season 27, the CBS reality series delivered the classic reveal that earned it the title "Expect the unexpected." After Morgan Pope secured another clutch win in Part 1 of the Final Head of Household competition, big things are happening in the house after Part 2.

Vince Panaro and Ashley Hollis had to duke it out for a chance to compete against Morgan in Part 3, with one winning the Final HOH and selecting who would join them in the Final Two chair. Those watching Big Brother online likely know what happened, but for those who don't, let's dive in and talk about this wild turn of events.

Ashley Won Part 2 Of The Final HOH

Ashley Hollis – a.k.a. the same Ashley who hadn't won a competition since the Week 1 veto – has now won Part 2 of the Final Head of Household. At this point, many Big Brother fans felt like it was a foregone conclusion that the "Cheatmance" alliance of Vince and Morgan would be competing for this. Now the narrative has flipped, and instead of wondering if Vince will win and cut Morgan, we're now thinking about how this could go the other way around.

Will This Be The Battle For Vince?

Right now, one has to wonder if Ashley ends up beating Morgan and taking her to the Final Two, if she'd really pick her "ride or die" over taking Vince. Ashley taking Morgan in a show of loyalty would likely play out the same way it did for MJ Manbeck when she took Chelsea Banham in the Final Two. That is to say, she'd be showing loyalty, but effectively giving herself second place.

If Ashley won the Final HOH and ended up cutting Morgan and taking Vince to the Final Two, it would give her the best chance possible at winning Big Brother. Sure, Vince still has more accolades than she does, but his poor jury management, paired with his inability to win the last few competitions when he needed to, could give her enough support to win the prize money.

That said, I personally really question whether or not Ashley can clutch out a victory against Morgan when she has to. She absolutely has to do that to stand a chance at winning, as being taken along by Morgan will not be enough to get a win. Also, Morgan is definitely going to take Vince over Ashley, as she's closer with him and is positioned to win in any case. If you're rooting for the most tense ending, then hope that Ashley does the unthinkable and cuts Morgan over Vince.

The Big Brother finale airs on CBS on Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET. Tune in to see which of these ladies will be crowned the Final HOH, and the big decision they'll make live as everyone is watching.