After The Road’s First Country Singer Elimination, I See Why Keith Urban Is A ‘Force To Be Reckoned With’ On The Show
Based on what the Tour Manager told us, this was only the beginning of the showcase of Keith Urban.
Warning: spoilers are ahead for the series premiere of The Road in the 2025 TV schedule on CBS, available streaming next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
Country music has come to CBS in a big way this fall with The Road, a music competition show that already set itself apart from series like NBC's The Voice and ABC's American Idol. Following country superstar Keith Urban's tour and featuring Blake Shelton as an on-screen executive producer and Grammy-winner Gretchen Wilson as Tour Manager, The Road showcases twelve singers who are hoping to make it big in country music. That is, it showcased twelve singers until the first elimination, and the premiere sold me on why Wilson described Urban as a "force to be reckoned with" in an interview with CinemaBlend.
Keith Urban spent most of the premiere sitting in the shadows to watch his twelve openers alongside Blake Shelton, as they'd be choosing which of the bottom three performers would be sent home. He took the stage before the end, however, and the audience erupted into cheers when the headliner started to sing. Tour Manager Gretchen Wilson, who clarified to CinemaBlend that nothing about The Road is scripted despite Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan on board as another EP, only had good things to say about working with Urban:
The first contestant to be eliminated was Blaine Bailey, the youngest of the original twelve at just 23 years old. He'd opened up about using the issues he faces as a Native American to fuel his music, but Shelton and Urban decided that his performance just didn't win the crowd over well enough to continue on The Road. There's a time and a place for all kinds of music; according to the country stars, Bailey's song and Urban's concert in Fort Worth, TX just weren't right for each other on that particular night.
The critiques that Keith Urban had for Blaine Bailey came across as the product of experience rather than wanting to discourage him. It reminded me of how else Gretchen Wilson described the singer, who she saw in action regularly as The Road's Tour Manager:
The remaining eleven contestants likely couldn't hope for a stronger team of country artists for a TV show. Not only is Keith Urban on board as the headliner (despite making headlines recently for his personal life), but Blake Shelton spent many successful years on The Voice and Gretchen Wilson's career spanned decades even before she won Season 13 of The Masked Singer.
The trio were generally so busy behind the scenes that they didn't get to spend much time together when the cameras weren't rolling, but according to Wilson, they did "during the filming." She went on:
It's no wonder that the headliner, the on-screen EP, and the Tour Manager didn't have much time to hang out, and the series premiere showed just how hands-on Gretchen Wilson's job was with helping the contestants. In fact, I can imagine that Billie Jo Jones might not have been able to power through her illness to perform if not for Wilson helping out. That's not to say that she didn't have good times with Blake Shelton and Keith Urban, however, as she explained:
The next new episode of The Road airs on Sunday, October 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET, following Justin Hartley's Tracker. The remaining eleven contestants along with Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, and of course Gretchen Wilson are advancing to Dallas, and it's a safe bet that the audiences in that area of Texas will be expecting as good of a time as the Fort Worth crowd did.
The contestants are competing for a grand prize of $250,000, a recording contract, and a slot at Stagecoach Country Music Festival 2026. They'll also be joined by more country superstars as special guest advisors, including Jordan Davis, Karen Fairchild, and Dustin Lynch.
CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television.
