I Haven’t Loved AGT’s Golden Buzzer Picks In Season 20, But I’d Give One To Terry Crews For His Live Show Looks

America’s Got Talent has gone big for the milestone 20th season in the 2025 TV schedule. The increase in golden buzzers means more gold confetti falling from the ceiling than usual, but I haven’t been enamored with the results. What I have been enamored with? That would be Terry Crews’ outfits throughout the season, and never more so than in the first few live quarterfinals episodes.

While I wouldn’t have hit the golden buzzer quite like the judges would have for some acts, I’d hit one for the host nailing the fashion game.

Why I’m Not In Love With Season 20’s Golden Buzzers

I don’t hate golden buzzers, but they used to feel a lot more special in earlier seasons. In Season 20, there were ten to be distributed throughout the auditions: two for each of the four judges and two for Terry Crews. Then, each of the four judges will get one more for the quarterfinals round. If that’s not enough, there will be one more golden buzzer in the semifinals, which the judges must unanimously agree on. (I foresee some bickering between Simon Cowell and Mel B.) As of the second quarterfinals episode, twelve golden buzzers have been hit.

That’s a total of fifteen golden buzzers in one season, and I just don’t feel that same jolt of excitement that I used to when a contestant gets one because there are so many now. In fairness, I have enjoyed how Terry Crews uses his, especially when he beat Simon Cowell to the punch for The Funkateers earlier this season. Golden buzzers are still fun in their own way, but they don’t feel as special as they used to. (Every Season 20 episode so far is available streaming now with a Peacock subscription.)

How Terry Crews Has Been Crushing The Fashion Game

Regardless of how I’ll feel about golden buzzers each week, I’ve found myself looking forward to seeing what kind of suit Terry Crews will be sporting. Even though the judges (or at least Mel B and Sofia Vergara) seem to get extra snazzy for the live shows, the host is the only one who has to be walking across the stage all night!

Crews debuted his first quarterfinals suit on August 19 just hours after going shirtless to pump fans up for AGT to go live, then chose this Instagram caption to go along with the yellow and purple: “The chameleon!” Take a look:

(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC)

Thanks to the live stages of each AGT season incorporating the audience vote, NBC will air a performance episode on a Tuesday night followed by the results episode on the following Wednesday. For his August 20 outfit, Crews chose the caption of “Rat pack!💥“ All you need to do is look at it, and I think you’ll know why:

(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC)

His third and final live show look (so far as of August 26) might be my favorite by this point in Season 20. Not many people could combine bright pink and purple without looking like they’re embracing Barbiecore a couple years too late, but Terry Crews pulled it off. With the caption of “Candy coated for AGT!” on Instagram, this was the full outfit:

(Image credit: Chris Haston/NBC)

There are still several live shows left before the end of Season 20, so Terry Crews undoubtedly has more suits combining colors that most people probably couldn’t pull off, let alone show off in front of a huge audience and TV cameras.

See what he has in store next (as well as more golden buzzers) with new performance episodes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and results episodes on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, all on NBC. With the next results episode on August 27, I’m just hoping that AGT producers won’t go for another mean moment like last week!