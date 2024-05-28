‘Lives Could End’: Station 19 Showrunners Tease ‘Killer’ Series Finale, But It Sounds Like There’s One Firefighter We Don’t Need To Worry About

We’re now just days away from saying goodbye to Station 19, as the series’ cancellation was announced ahead of its seventh season. It was a blow to fans, many of whom remain hopeful that the ABC drama might still find another home , but for now, our attention is focused on Thursday’s series finale. The cliffhanger in the penultimate episode left two firefighters in pretty dire situations, which isn’t exactly promising, given that showrunners Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige are promising a “killer” series finale. Will one of our heroes make the ultimate sacrifice? Either way, it sounds like one member of 19 is definitely safe.

Peter Paige And Zoanne Clack Tease ‘Killer' Station 19 Finale

While viewers who became invested in the lives of Station 19’s firefighters were disappointed at the news that Season 7 would be the show’s final run , it was likely even more disappointing for Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige, who were named co-showrunners after Krista Vernoff stepped away at the end of Season 6. Despite the curveball, the duo have worked to ensure a satisfying conclusion with a little bit of everything, and it sounds like that will continue into the series finale, as Clack told TV Insider :

There’s action, there’s love, there’s happiness and there’s extreme injuries. It’s going to be a killer.

Wait, did she just say “killer”? In the May 23 episode “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” Theo Ruiz (Carlos Miranda) was fighting for his life after saving Travis from a falling tree, and Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) looked to be stuck in a ring of fire with no safe route for escape. As for whether or not we’re meant to take Zoanne Clack literally in terms of how “killer” the finale will be, only time will tell, but Peter Paige had his own cryptic message that teased possible doom. He said:

Careers, lives and dreams could end.

Will Theo succumb to his injuries? Will Maya die before finding out that her wife Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) is finally pregnant? Or will Station 19 blindside us with a death we don’t see coming? However it goes, it definitely sounds like there’s one character we don’t have to worry about.

Will Vic Survive To Carry On Dean Miller’s Legacy?

Vic Hughes has suffered significant and traumatic losses over the course of seven seasons, including the heartbreaking deaths of her fiancé Lucas Ripley (Brett Tucker) and close friend Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan). She made a big decision in “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” when she informed her teammates that she was Washington, D.C.-bound to continue Miller’s legacy by taking Crisis One to the national level. It sounds like the showrunners are going to let her see that through, with Zoanne Clack saying:

We needed to resolve her in a way that doesn’t leave her bitter and burnt out.

Vic has had an emotional breakthrough this season, learning how to not shove her pain down with a smile and a joke. She’s feeling the grief of what she’s lost — including her relationship with Theo — and her persistence to continuing to fight the good fight is likely going to be rewarded. Peter Paige said:

[Her story] is a reflection of her belief that we can do better for ourselves and each other.

It's an inspiring story, to be sure, and we'll just have to wait to see if Vic is mourning the loss of yet another colleague when she makes that journey to D.C.