'Loki' Season 2, Episode 2 "Breaking Brad" | Video Analysis & Review

'Loki' Season 2 returns this week with "Breaking Brad," and while the titular character(s) are definitely worth mentioning, all Managing Editor Sean O'Connell can think about is a wild new internet theory. Watch as he dives into whether Ravonna Renslayer could be the key to the entire Multiverse Saga, some exciting Marvel Comics easter eggs, and so much more that this episode left to unpack.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

01:16 - Is The Multiverse Saga In The Hands Of Ravonna Renslayer?

05:11 - Kang’s Comeback And How Pruning Effects The MCU

08:15 - Why We’re Not Into Loki’s Redemption Arc

10:58 - Comic Easter Eggs And Hints: Broxton, Oklahoma and ‘Zaniac’

15:10 - Final Thoughts & Outro