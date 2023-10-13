'Loki' Season 2, Episode 2 "Breaking Brad" | Video Analysis & Review
Is the future of the Multiverse Saga in the hands of Ravonna Renslayer? Watch as we break down the latest episode of 'Loki' on Disney+.
'Loki' Season 2 returns this week with "Breaking Brad," and while the titular character(s) are definitely worth mentioning, all Managing Editor Sean O'Connell can think about is a wild new internet theory. Watch as he dives into whether Ravonna Renslayer could be the key to the entire Multiverse Saga, some exciting Marvel Comics easter eggs, and so much more that this episode left to unpack.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
01:16 - Is The Multiverse Saga In The Hands Of Ravonna Renslayer?
05:11 - Kang’s Comeback And How Pruning Effects The MCU
08:15 - Why We’re Not Into Loki’s Redemption Arc
10:58 - Comic Easter Eggs And Hints: Broxton, Oklahoma and ‘Zaniac’
15:10 - Final Thoughts & Outro
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Sean created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
