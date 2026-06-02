How To Watch Love Island USA Season 8 Online And Stream Daily Episodes From Anywhere

How To Watch Love Island USA

Watch Love Island USA

It’s time to recouple with one of TVC’s most iconic dating shows. Forget the soccer, everyone’s favourite summer scorcher is back, with a fresh crop of Islanders jetting off to Fiji. So read on to find out how to watch Love Island USA season 8 online from anywhere.

How to watch Love Island USA season 8 online in the US

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal)

Season 8 of Love Island USA will premiere on Peacock in the U.S. on Tuesday, June 2 and continue daily, with episodes set to drop at 9pm ET / 6pm PT (excluding Wednesdays).

Peacock subscriptions starts from $10.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $16.99 a month.

Walmart Plus also offer a $1 trial which will give you access to Peacock as part of their bundled subscription.

How to watch Love Island USA season 8 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Love Island USA just as you would at home.

While Peacock blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch American TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, American citizens currently overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and tune into all the programmes on Peacock from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Love Island USA as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Love Island USA, head to Peacock

How to watch Love Island USA season 8 in New Zealand for FREE

(Image credit: TVNZ+)

TVNZ+ is the home of all things Love Island in New Zealand, with Love Island USA season 8 likely to arrive shortly after its US debut.

Signing up is easy and 100% free to do. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

Away from home? Use a VPN to port yourself back to New Zealand and watch Love Island USA for free.

Watch Love Island USA season 8 in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

All episodes of Love Island USA season 8 will stream on Crave, the Canadian home of all things Love Island. New installments will arrive alongside the US release, dropping daily from Tuesday, June 2.

Crave offers a number of plans starting from $11.99 a month.

American traveling north of the border? You can access Peacock as you would back home, with a VPN.

Can I watch Love Island USA season 8 in the UK?

(Image credit: ITV)

Love Island USA season 8 will stream on ITVX in the UK, however, viewers in Blighty may be in for a bit of a wait, with the series likely to debut once the 2026 run of the UK edition has finished.

ITV offers free-to-air channels in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA).

An American overseas? Use a VPN to access your Peacock account back in the States.

How to watch Love Island USA season 8 in Australia

(Image credit: Stan)

Season 8 of Love Island USA will arrive in Australia on June 4, streaming exclusivley on Stan.

Stan plans start from AU$12, up to AU$22 for 4K streaming.

Kiwi travelling Down Under? You can access your usual free stream by signing up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

Everything We Know About Love Island USA Season 8

Love Island USA: Preview

Fully settled into her role with a few seasons on the OG show and a stint on Love Island Games under her belt, Ariana Madix returns to host this season, with the ever reliable Iain Stirling providing the narration.

For the uninitiated, Love Island sees a group of singles searching for love in a boujee Filian villa. Throughout their romantic vacation, they’ll couple up, although each pairing will have to survive plenty of twists, turns and challenges, including the arrival of a series of ‘bombshell’ Islanders. It’s entertaining, addictive and surprisingly intense stuff. And audiences seem to agree, with last year’s installment being Peacock’s most watched original series ever.

We’ll have to wait until the show hits screens to really get to know this year's contestants, but the group entering the villa this year includes Paralympic athlete Beatriz Hatz, and Zach Georgiou, the brother of Love Island USA season 7 and Love Island Games season 2 contestant, Charlie.

It’s set to be another great summer, with plenty of romance, and just a little drama. Here’s how to watch Love Island USA online and stream new season 8 episodes daily.

Who Is In Love Island USA Season 8?

Aniya Harvey, 23, Tyrone, Georgia

Beatriz Hatz, 25, San Diego, California

Bryce Alakai Dettloff, 29, Los Angeles, California

Gabriel Vasconcelos, Miami, Florida

KC Chandler, Fresno, California

Kenzie Annis, 24, Kennesaw, Georgia

Melanie Moreno, 24, Los Angeles, California

Sincere Rhea, 25, Cape May, New Jersey

Sean Reifel, Easton, Pennsylvania

Trinity Tatum, 22, Newport News, Virgini

Vasana Montgomery, Beaverton, Oregon

Zach Georgiou, Birmingham, United Kingdom

Meet the Islanders | Love Island USA Season 8 | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

What Does Love Island USA Season 8 Start? Love Island USA begins on June 2, with new episodes arriving daily at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Who Is Hosting Love Island USA? After pulling double duty hosting Love Island Games last year, TV personality Ariana Madix returns for her third season of Love Island USA. Companion show Love Island Aftersun, will see a pair of fresh faces anchor proceedings, with Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa taking over from Maura Higgins.