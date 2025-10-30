With What's Hitting On Streaming Lately, We Need Mindhunter Season 3 Now More Than Ever

Mindhunter, from producer and director David Fincher, was a brilliant show that you can watch with a Netflix subscription, which sadly only got two seasons to tell the fictionalized story of the creation of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit. The real-life unit is charged with investigating serial killers, among other roles.

The show stars Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, two fictional FBI agents who interview incarcerated killers like Charles Manson, David Berkowitz, and Ed Kemper, among others. Sadly, the show got caught up in a bunch of behind-the-scenes business-related drama that led to it being one of many Netflix shows that were canceled too soon. It’s time to bring it back!

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s The Perfect Time For The Show To Return

Two of the most popular shows on streaming right now are Monster: The Ed Gein Story on Netflix and Devil In Diguise: John Wayne Gacy on Peacock, so it's clear the public has an appetite to watch fictionalized shows about real-life serial killers, which Mindhunter was. In fact, it’s that latter show that inspired this story. John Wayne Gacy was actually interviewed by the agent who Tench is loosely based on, Robert K. Ressler. It’s an interview you can see much of with a Peacock subscription in the docuseries John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Diguise. That docuseries is what the new drama is based on.

The most interesting aspect of Mindhunter was the kind of interviews we see in that docuseries, and Gacy would be perfect for a Season 3 subject. There are some other notorious serial killers who never appeared in the show, too. Ted Bundy, who was the subject of the Netflix movie called Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, starring Zac Efron as the killer, would be another fascinating subject. Ryan Murphy’s Monster series debuted in 2022 to great acclaim (and some well-deserved criticism as well) with a season about Jeffrey Dahmer, showing again just how much these horrifying subjects fascinate us.

(Image credit: Netflix)

There May Be A Little Hope For A Return

Netflix bringing back Mindhunter is complicated, I get it. The show was, by all accounts, very expensive to produce and, at least according to Fincher, didn’t attract enough viewers to justify Season 3. I’m not going to pretend to know all the behind-the-scenes ins and outs of the show; that’s between the show's producers, which include Charlize Theron in addition to Fincher, and Netflix. I do hope they can set aside their fiscal differences and find a way to film a third season.

Recently, there was a glimmer of hope. Holt McCallany was quoted as saying that he spoke with Fincher this year, and he indicated that there could still be another season. There are even writers working on potential scripts for Fincher’s approval, according to the actor. This is an exciting development, and I am one of many who hope it leads to at least one more season of the fantastic, yet terrifying, Netflix original.