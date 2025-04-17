‘Did Bezos Serve Mushrooms?’ Luke Bryan Jokes About Katy Perry’s Comments After Historic Space Flight
Roasted by her ex-American Idol colleague!
You’re likely aware that history was made earlier this week when six women, including pop singer Katy Perry, traveled into space for 11 minutes on one of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin flights. American Idol judge Luke Bryan admitted he, too, got sucked into the coverage that aired on the 2025 TV schedule (and streamed live with a Paramount+ subscription). Now, as many jokes have been made about the mission, Bryan couldn’t help but take his own hilarious jab at his former colleague after hearing her post-flight comments.
The 11-minute trip beyond the Kármán line on April 14 was historic in that it was the first all-female crew to travel into space since 1963. And while the passengers described a life-changing voyage, we back on Earth found plenty of humor in the situation, including CBS journalist Gayle King’s face ahead of the launch.
Katy Perry drew some smirks too, as she kissed the ground upon her return, and when she was asked how she felt after the flight, she replied:
Luke Bryan — a judge on American Idol who worked with Katy Perry until she left the show after last season — seemed to find her comments quite funny, saying in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!:
Katy Perry has never been one to shy away from speaking about her emotions, so it’s no surprise, really, that this experience brought out her poetic side. This is something Luke Bryan (as well as the American Idol audience) has seen time and again, and the country music singer continued:
Luke Bryan actually sounded interested in taking his own trip outside of the Earth’s atmosphere, although he said he’d get a “resounding no” from his family. Either way, he ended up watching all of the coverage of Katy Perry’s adventure because he wanted to make sure everything turned out OK for the crew. Or, as Bryan so eloquently put it:
Thankfully, the mission was completed successfully, and Luke Bryan certainly didn’t blame Katy Perry for kissing the ground when she returned to our planet’s soil. He said that would have been his first move as well.
Luke Bryan can currently be found judging American Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood, who replaced Katy Perry on the panel 20 years after winning the show herself in Season 4. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET Sundays and Mondays on ABC and stream the next day with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
