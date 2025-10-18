This Gilmore Girls Reunion Between Kelly Bishop And Matt Czuchry Has Me Hollering 'Team Logan' At Anyone Who Will Listen

Thanks to its popularity on streaming, Gilmore Girls feels as fresh to me today as it has for the majority of my life. Still, occasionally, a moment comes that reminds me even the Netflix series A Year In The Life came out a whopping nine years ago. Yes, nine. In another 5 years, we could get a third generation show with a brand new teenager starting high school, and Alexis Bledel as the mom. This would make Lauren Graham the grandmother and Kelly Bishop a great grandmother, which is sobering to think about.

If we were to ever get another spinoff, I do believe the enduring “Which of Rory’s boyfriends is best” debate will never be put to rest (even if Gilmore Girls' creator would love it to). This is true even if Luke actor Scott Patterson is fond of calling them all “bums.” But as a rare Team Logan stan myself I could not get enough of the recent reunion between Ms. Bishop and Matt Czuchry at Lauren Graham’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony, as captured by ABC 7's Sophie Flay.

The video itself claims Emily was “Team Logan,” and given that adorable hug, I’d have to agree. There's additional evidence to back this up, as Bishop herself has stated she's Team Logan. It helps that he showed up for the other Gilmore Girls alum’s big Hollywood moment. No offense to Milo Ventimiglia and Jared Padalecki, but I didn’t see the other two of Rory’s boyfriends making that effort. Who’s the best boyfriend now, y’all?

In fact, Graham even joked about this during her speech at the awards ceremony, noting the following (and I’m only sorry Chad Michael Murray’s Tristan didn’t make the cut):

Czuchry is here. [Milo] Ventimiglia, no. [Jared] Padalecki. Points for Logan. Um, just points. Just points. It’s an ongoing system... It isn’t done yet.

A smattering of people from the original series did show up for Graham’s ceremony, including Bishop, Czuchry, Patterson, and Yanic Truesdale (who was until recently busy with Amy Sherman-Palladino’s canceled-too-soon series Etoile). Mae Whitman, who played her daughter on Parenthood, also attended, as did her longtime friend and former roommate Connie Britton.

It was a nice crowd, but definitely the only one earning those extra brownie points was Czuchry, and not just because he’s even gentlemanly when explaining why Rory was right to turn down Logan’s proposal . Granted, the actor’s coming off stints on AHS and The Resident while Milo Ventimiglia and Jared Padalecki have pretty full dance cards when it comes to roles coming up, but still. Just another reason why Team Logan is the best; don’t come at me Jess stans.