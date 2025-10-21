John Stamos Seriously Went Off About Lori Loughlin’s Ex Mossimo Guinolli: ‘She Put Up With A Lot’
Tell us how you really feel.
Earlier this month, it was announced that Full House alum Lori Loughlin was separating from Mossimo Guinolli, her husband of 28 years. The celebrity breakup comes five years after the couple served time in prison for their roles in the college admission scandal that got daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose into USC under false pretenses. John Stamos apparently has some strong feelings about Guinolli, and he absolutely went off in defense of his former co-star.
John Stamos played Jesse Katsopolis on Full House several decades ago, with his character eventually marrying Lori Loughlin’s Rebecca Donaldson. The actors never took their romance off the screen, but just like most of the Full and Fuller House family, they’ve remained close friends. So when Stamos got to talking about Loughlin’s marriage coming to an end on the Good Guys podcast, he really didn’t hold back on how he thought his friend was better off. Stamos said:
John Stamos was reportedly devastated about what happened to Lori Loughlin amidst her legal issues, as she was written off of Fuller House and fired by Hallmark, where she starred in When Calls the Heart. Stamos has defended her over the college admission scandal, saying she didn’t know what was going on.
He doubled down on that sentiment on the podcast, blaming Mossimo Guinolli — “She goes to fucking prison for this asshole.” — and saying she “didn’t deserve to be dragged through that.” When co-host Ben Soffer mentioned rumors of infidelity, John Stamos refused to confirm or deny but said:
Lori Loughlin’s actions following her release from prison in 2020 seem to back up John Stamos’ words, as she reportedly spent $500,000 — the same amount she and her husband were accused of illegally donating — to pay the full tuition and expenses for two other students to attend USC for four years.
As strong as the bond seems to be between the Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky actors, there’s no love lost between John Stamos and Mossimo Guinolli, as the Grandfathered star continued:
John Stamos thinks Mossimo Guinolli fumbled big time with Lori Loughlin, and the actor predicts Guinolli might come to regret some of his actions in the future. Stamos concluded:
There’s certainly no mystery about what John Stamos thinks of his friend’s ex, and while we can’t be sure what Lori Loughlin thinks about his candidness, it’s probably nice to have people like Stamos who are willing to go so hard in the paint for you.
If you want to see John Stamos and Lori Loughlin share the screen, all eight seasons of Full House are available to stream with a Hulu subscription.
