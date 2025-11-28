'They Had Clooney!' That Time Lauren Graham Admitted Why She's Still A Little Hurt About The ER Team Filming Down The Street From Gilmore Girls

No matter how much time has passed, Gilmore Girls will always have a special place in many fans’ hearts, especially during the fall. The series is arguably one of the best shows streaming on Netflix, and it’s hard to believe that the drama is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. There were definitely a lot of great moments to come from the show, both on-screen and off. However, some weren’t all great, as Lauren Graham once admitted to still being hurt about ER filming right down the street.

In celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary, Graham and her on-screen daughter Alexis Bledel presented at the 2025 Emmy Awards in September. For the bit, they stood on a porch that was a replica of Lorelai’s, and it was like we were briefly taken back to Stars Hollow. The two recalled what it was like filming Gilmore Girls all those years ago and how small the production actually was, i.e., they had no money.

In a clip from the Emmys posted by ET, Bledel shared how they had to save up all year long to have their one snow episode, to which Graham hilariously added that ER would wet down their street and wash it all away. Bledel then told her to let it go, but Graham insisted that since ER had George Clooney, Gilmore could have at least gotten the snow:

A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) A photo posted by on

This is so funny, and I was particularly entertained by Graham lamenting:

They had Clooney; they could have at least let us have the damn snow.

Plus, to make matters even funnier, as she was saying that, the camera cut to ER alum and current star of The Pitt, Noah Wyle, who was laughing over this whole bit.

As if it wasn’t obvious from Graham and Bledel’s exchange, both ER and Gilmore Girls filmed at Warner Bros. in Los Angeles at the same time. And from the sounds of it, their stages were right next to each other. It is pretty funny to know that after all these years, the actress is still (jokingly) upset about the snow, especially since ER was set in Chicago and had plenty of it.

That being said, ER had the luxury of being able to film in the Windy City a handful of times, as confirmed in a Chicago Tribune article.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is interesting to hear about just how different filming was for Gilmore Girls and how they had very little money. Graham has not let up about the show wetting down the streets and melting the snow for their one episode. It didn’t help that ER had an actor like George Clooney, who, during Gilmore Girls’ run, was already a rising movie star and had starred on ER in the early seasons as Doug Ross.

Luckily, Gilmore Girls was able to create memorable snow episodes and make do with what they had, even if it wasn’t a lot. They might not have had Clooney, but they certainly managed to keep fans tuned in every season. The show is now a traditional autumn watch for many fans, and you can’t really say the same about ER. Though both shows continue to live on in big and great ways.