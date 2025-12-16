Tracker's Midseason Finale Left Colter And More Bleeding, And The Showrunner Shared How Things Will Get Even Worse When Season 3 Returns

Major spoilers ahead for the midseason finale of Tracker, “Good Trouble,” streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.

Tracker Season 3's midseason finale aired this past Sunday amid the 2025 TV schedule, and the downright nerve-racking episode ended on quite the cliffhanger. The episode, “Good Trouble,” brought back recurring guest star Brent Sexton as Keaton, who hired Colter to find a missing friend. After the investigation took a dangerous turn, the installment ended on a bloody cliffhanger, and showrunner Elwood Reid shared that the worst has yet to come.

In the episode’s final minutes, Keaton was shot during a shootout, and, while Colter frantically drove to a hospital while trying to put pressure on the wound and keep Keaton awake, both were hit with gunfire. Colter, having been shot, lost control of the car, and he and Keaton got into a nasty accident that saw their car getting flipped over. Reid told TVLine where the season will pick up when Tracker returns in March on the 2026 TV schedule, and I wish I could just fast-forward a few months:

When we pick up in Part 2 — and I didn't tell anyone else this — he's in really bad shape. He's the only one who crawls out of that car, and then he's got bigger problems. Without giving too much away, he becomes a wanted man because he's been at the scenes of these crimes, and people start wondering if he's in cahoots with the killer. There's another plot that helps explain that, but the short answer is yes — he needs help. We've got a decent cast of characters, and you can probably guess who he calls.

Even though it was expected that Colter would make it out alive because he's the lead character, it was still great to hear that from Reid. However, it sounds like the character will be dealing with more than physical injuries. It’s hard to saw how this will all go and how Colter will clear his name but, luckily, he won’t be alone. As of now, it’s unknown how exactly the midseason premiere will kick off and what kind of help he’ll be getting, but this should definitely keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Season 3 of Tracker has already put Colter through the wringer, given he discovered his mother's involvement in his father’s death. And, obviously, on top of that, there's the drama that can come from his job, which is to track down missing people. There's also the fact that Colter's team is down two people and, while he’s been getting plenty of help from Reenie and Randy, he still hasn't had it easy.

As for the midseason premiere, CBS did not show a promo for the upcoming episode after the fall finale, meaning that, aside from a couple of photos the network has released and Reid’s tease, there are few details available on the installment right now. The series has proven to be pretty unpredictable especially in regard to the Shaw family's history. And, with Colter basically a fugitive to some people, he’s going to need all the help he can get.

Fans will have to wait a little while to see what happens for Colter next, as Tracker isn’t set to return until Sunday, March 1. I'm confident the wait will be worth it, though and, if anything, fans can always catch up on the series on Paramount+, where all episodes, including the first half of Season 3, are streaming.