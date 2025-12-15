Allison Holker Pens Tribute To tWitch On Anniversary Of His Death, With Loni Love And More Sharing Support In The Comments

It’s been three years since Stephen Boss — known as “tWitch” in the dance community and to his many fans — passed away at age 40, and while it’s still hard to believe that he’s gone, he has not been forgotten. Allison Holker paid tribute to her late husband by sharing some of their famous dance videos, as well as photos of them with their children, and several people including Loni Love hit the comments in support.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022, but his legacy lies in what he contributed to the world as a father and with his love for dance. So it’s appropriate that those things were the center of Holker’s post that marked the tough milestone. The former Dancing with the Stars pro shared on Instagram:

As heartbreaking as it is that tWitch is gone, I still can’t see that big smile on his face without breaking into a grin myself. His children seemed like such a huge and important part of his life, and I love seeing these photos of him with Allison Holker and their kids, Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.

Stephen Boss competed on So You Think You Can Dance Season 4, where he finished as the runner-up. His relationship with the Fox dance competition remained strong, and he returned to the stage as an All-Star and in different capacities over the years. He ultimately landed a spot as a judge for Season 17, which aired just months before his death.

Hundreds of fans and friends took to the comments of Allison Holker’s post to send love and memories of tWitch, including:

Loni Love: Sending you and the kids love .. you are doing an amazing job as Mom… I know it's not easy but I'm proud of you …

Chrishell Stause: Sending lots of love♥️♥️♥️

Amanda Kloots: Love you mama! Sending you love and light, anniversary's carry a lot of ❤️

Christy Carlson Romano: Hip hop nutcracker was our fav! He will forever be such a light.

Taylor Lautner: 🫶🏼❤️

Cat Cora: I miss him so much and love you and the family Allison! ❤️peace, light and love

Brie Garcia: ❤️❤️❤️

Carla Hall: What beautiful memories!! 🔥🔥

As much as Stephen Boss was known for dancing competition shows and on social media, many people are likely most familiar with tWitch from his being Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show sidekick. He played music and danced with the host from 2014 until The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s final episode in 2022, and she’s been outspoken about her love for him in the years since his death.

Ellen DeGeneres posted a heartfelt tribute in the days after his suicide and later planted a tree in his memory at her campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in Rwanda. On the third anniversary of his passing, she shared an update of the “beautiful life it nourishes every day”:

Stephen Boss touched so many lives in his 40 years, and even three years later it’s hard to come to terms with the struggles he must have been facing and the fact that he’s not here with his family. Our hearts go out to those affected by this anniversary.

If you or someone you know are having thoughts of self-harm, please, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.