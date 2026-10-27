Megan Fox Went Full Twilight In Her Latest Post, And Halloween Couldn’t Have Come Sooner

Aside from her resume of acting gigs, Megan Fox is also known for her Halloween costumes. Even though Fox has gotten in hot water over her costumes choices, fans love to see what she dresses up as every year. She delivered early this time around, going full Twilight with a vampy photo dump on social media. Let's break it all down.

The Twilight movies were a sensation when they were in theaters, and are one of the most popular book to screen adaptations ever. Characters like Edward and Bella remain popular Halloween costumes all these years later, and Fox put her own spin on them a series of steamy gothic images. You can check them out for yourself with the link below:

Megan Fox is known for posting striking images of herself on social media, and this latest early Halloween photo dump is no exception. The images are quickly making their way around the internet, including her caption "who’s going to be the Bella to my Edward?"

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She posted for her whopping 23.9 million followers on Instagram, many of whom took to the comments section. The responses are a mixture of compliments, jokes, and Twilight references. Some of which read:

"& so the lion fell in love with the lesbian"

"As if you could outrun me…🧛🏼‍♀️🩸💅"

"Meeee I’ll be your Bella 😩😍"

"Jennifer’s body 2 shoot or we’re delusional?"

"PERFECTION 😍"

Fans regularly re-watch Twilight, and it looks like Megan Fox does the same thing. Instead of wearing a costume that replicates the ones worn by the likes of Edward, Alice, and Rosalie the Transformers actress continued the sheer dress trend with a see-through white number that shows her red undergarments. She's surrounded by candles, one of which she uses to light a cigarette. I wonder what the Cullen family would think of this look.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Megan Fox didn't appear in the Twilight films, but she's no stranger to spooky vibes in her career. She famously played the title role of Jennifer's Body, which might finally be getting a sequel from Diablo Cody. She also starred as a killer robot in Subservience, and voiced the vampiric Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1. She's got experience a blood sucker, even if it wasn't in live-action. I have to wonder if this also inspire her latest Halloween costume.

As previously mentioned, Twilight fans regularly re-watch the film franchise despite it ending back in 2012. The same cant be said for the books, especially since author Stephenie Meyer released Midnight Sun back in 2020, which tells the story of the first novel through Edward's perspective.

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The Twilight movies are streaming now with a Netflix subscription. We'll have to wait and see what acting projects Megan Fox picks up; I'm personally hoping she gets another cameo in Overcompensating Season 2.