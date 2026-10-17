I’m Emotional Over Miley Cyrus’ Personal Reason For Paying Tribute To Dolly Parton At Her First Big Concert In Years
"Me and Dolly, we are eternal."
When Dolly Parton died at the age of 80 over the summer, Miley Cyrus lost her “fairy” godmother. The pop star has since publicly paid tribute to the late legend and spoken about what people often got wrong about her. More recently, Cyrus took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl this past Friday night, and she paid her most emotional tribute to Parton yet.
Miley Cyrus’ Hollywood Bowl show is her first big concert in four years. In between playing songs from her new album Bass Persuades and hits like “Party In The U.S.A.”, “The Climb” and “Flowers”, she took a few minutes to remember Parton with a sweet memory that made the show extra special. As she revealed to the crowd of over seventeen thousand, there was a very personal reason for her choosing to bring up the late star at the venue:
Cyrus (as seen in a fan’s Instagram video) sat down on the stage as she went on to recall that night to the audience, saying that if it was up to the "Coat of Many Colors" singer, she’d be “standing right beside her in a matching costume" during Parton's own Bowl show. But Cyrus asked if she could simply sit in her seat and watch the show like everybody else. Parton responded with, “OK, Miley," which Cyrus quipped never really just meant “OK" from her godmother. And then this happened, per Cyrus:
How adorable of a story is that? (And, yes, I dug up the cover from 2011 which you can watch on Instagram, and it’s amazing, obviously). While an 18-year-old Miley Cyrus was a little peeved at the time over Parton bringing attention to her at a show where she just wanted to be another fan, it made for a more emotional reason to talk about Dolly that night. As she continued:
Cyrus’ speech is so genuine and nearly had me in tears as I watched her get choked up about Dolly Parton. It’s so clear how important and beautiful their bond was, and I love that she shared a story that really illustrates that bond on a more realistic and familial level. Like, of course if Dolly was your godmother she would embarrass you on stage! Cyrus ended her speech with these words:
If I was at that show, the waterworks would've been flowing. Cyrus then sang “Jolene” for the crowd as she has many times before, but this time it hit different.
There have been a lot of celebrity tributes for Parton, but it’s hard to top this one. It definitely makes me want to curl up and watch their work on Hannah Montana with Emily Osment and co. all over again. Cyrus is set to play the Hollywood Bowl again on Sunday night. There’s also a celebratory special for Dolly Parton hitting the 2026 TV schedule this Wednesday, October 21 on ABC. Needless to say, Dolly, we'll always love you!
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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