John Stamos' Birthday Suit Posts Are Becoming A Time-Honored Tradition

It’s hard to believe Full House was on the air nearly forty years ago at this point, but never has time passing been more clear than John Stamos admitting he turned 63 this year. Of course, he had to straight up tell us this, because his ridiculous abs seems to be aging backwards.

Now, John Stamos has a history of donning his birthday suit on or near his birthday, and CinemaBlend has a history of occasionally putting together some over-the-top articles. Like that time we literally tracked every. single. one. of John Wick's kills. Or the time we ranked It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia characters by who would be the most fun to drink with. Today is no exception. So without further ado, let me walk you through the time-honored tradition that is Stamos on his birthday.

Birthday 2026: He Later “Put On A Shirt”

Yesterday, John Stamos took a cool looking selfie sans clothing, which has been his tradition for a few years now. The post has over 136,000 likes at the time of this writing, and Candace Cameron Bure, Rita Wilson (who is known for being a big birthday celebrator) and more had some kind comments for the actor, with Wilson stating the most obvious, "63???? You have the numbers flipped. 36!!”

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A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) A photo posted by on

After the event of his yearly post, the funny actor took to Instagram to drop a second post in which he joked he “put on a shirt” and spent the day at Children’s Hospital L.A. Lest you think he spends the whole day shirtless...

Birthday 2025: The Forever Memorable “Shower” Post

Last year, Stamos kept on his Calvins (yes the famous Calvins) for a very memorable birthday post. He spent the day in New York, where he took a rooftop shower at New York City’s Bowery Hotel.

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) A photo posted by on

Also, he dad joked his way through the post, mentioning “the best things in life can’t be washed away.” I’m not sure that’s worth more of an aww or a groan. Great post though.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Birthday(ish) 2024: Glen Powell Is In Frame

I’m not even sure if this technically counts as his “birthday” post, but 2024 was the famous year John Stamos and Glen Powell proved their bromance had no bounds, and it happened right around the Full House star's birthday. Around the actor’s birthday, he posted this funny clip, to which fans commented, “Have mercy.”

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A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) A photo posted by on

The two famously filmed Scream Queens together and there was a shower scene involved. Stamos later said Powell’s the guy who has “seen me naked more times than I’d like to admit.” I know the Full House cast is known for being close... but I gotta say this one is a friendship record for the books.

I have to say, it’s refreshing to see someone start their thirst trap era in their sixties, and if anyone were to do it well, it would probably be John Stamos. So, happy 63rd birthday, John Stamos, and here's looking out for 64 next year! Don't worry, I already have notifications on. I swear it's not weird.