It’s Still October, But I Think I Found My Favorite Hallmark Christmas Movie Of 2026

We’re still days away from Halloween, but that hasn’t stopped the Hallmark Channel from already starting to build momentum for the Christmas season. The cable channel and streaming service’s Countdown to Christmas lineup has officially hit the 2026 TV schedule and has already delivered nine heartwarming romances. While there are still over thirty movies set to release, including the highly anticipated Lacey Chabert-led flick set at Disney World, I think I already found my favorite new 2026 holiday movie: Winter Wonderlanes.

The film follows Audrey (Ashley Newbrough), a “globe-trotting pop-up restaurateur” whose quick trip home for Thanksgiving turns into an extended stay when she decides to help her grandmother get her late grandfather’s beloved bowling alley in tip-top condition to sell. Begrudgingly, she teams up with local news reporter (and her former high school boyfriend) Jason (Franco Lo Presti) to get more eyes on the bowling alley in the hopes it sells for an impressive price. Things get complicated when Audrey starts to remember just how important Wonderlanes is to her and how endearing Jason always was — this is a Hallmark movie after all.

I know, I know, the synopsis doesn’t exactly scream Christmas, but I promise Winter Wonderlanes follows Hallmark’s tried-and-true perfect Christmas movie formula. Here are three more reasons why I think it’s the best movie on this year’s lineup.

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(Image credit: Hallmark Channel)

I’m A Sucker For A Slow-Burn, Second Chance Romance

It’s no secret that Hallmark loves to use the same ideas and tropes over and over, and Winter Wonderlanes is no exception. From the very beginning of the film, it's clear that audiences are being thrust into a second-chance romance between Audrey and Jason.

Overall, it's a tough trope to pull off since there has to be a good explanation for why the relationship ended and a compelling reason why they should try again. It doesn’t always work, but considering Audrey and Jason were high school sweethearts, I found it easy to forgive their past mistakes since they were still children.

It’s clear that Audrey and Jason are still harboring feelings for each other, but I really enjoyed the slow-burn aspect of their reconnection. Through patience and the power of honest communication, these two were able to work through their past grievances, and they end up in a committed relationship.

(Image credit: Hallmark Channel)

The Bowling Alley Location Feels Fun and Fresh

One of the biggest complaints when it comes to Hallmark movies is that the settings are almost always the same: small towns or a royal location. While Winter Wonderlanes does take place in a small town — it would be sacrilegious if it didn’t — the majority of the story takes place in the Wonderlanes bowling alley.

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Bowling alleys don’t scream Christmas, but Audrey manages to transform the place into a festive place with the help of her late grandfather’s decorations. This particular backdrop also makes those staple Hallmark Christmas movie scenes like decorating a tree and the first kiss feel fun and fresh since they happen within the walls of the business.

I haven’t been bowling in years, but this movie definitely has me adding it to my list of things to do this holiday season.

(Image credit: Hallmark Channel)

The Subplots Are Entertaining And Wholesome As Well

Audrey and Jason’s relationship is definitely the biggest selling point of the film, but Winter Wonderlanes also exceeds expectations when it comes to the secondary plots. In addition to the aforementioned characters' love story, the movie has a heartwarming young-adult love story blooming in the background between Audrey’s cousin and Jason’s young cameraman.

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The film also explores the complex feelings around grief. Said themes are conveyed through Audrey’s feelings about returning to the bowling alley without her grandfather present, and in the way both Audrey and Jason have to deal with the loss of what their relationship could have been had they been honest with each other as teens.

Surprisingly, I also enjoyed the more business-driven aspects of the plot. Not only is Audrey trying to get the bowling alley ready to sell alongside her high school best friend, but she’s also busy helping her endearing business partner-turned-best friend land the perfect location for their next restaurant venture. And of course, those two besties might even find love together too. (I definitely smell a sequel!)

I know I’m getting ahead of myself since there are still plenty of movies to come on the Countdown to Christmas schedule that I’m excited for. Yet, for now, I’m confident in declaring Winter Wonderlanes the best film of the lineup.

If you happen to miss the movie, you can stream it on the Hallmark Plus app with an active subscription. Or, catch it again on the cable channel on November 1st at 2 p.m. ET. And don’t forget to check out the 2026 Christmas movie schedule that covers all the streaming services.