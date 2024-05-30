Magnum P.I. Fans Did Not Lose The Assignment, Are Still Dedicated To Saving The Jay Hernandez Drama

It’s been almost a year since NBC axed Magnum P.I. after saving it from CBS, and the series ended earlier this year. As one of the many shows ending and/or canceled in 2024, it’s even more heartbreaking knowing that Magnum was just short of hitting 100 episodes. With the series finale in January, the Jay Hernandez-led reboot closed out its run at 96 episodes. However, fans are still hoping that things will change.

Just like when CBS canceled Magnum, fans were quick to hop on campaigns and petitions in an effort to save the reboot once again. Plenty of dedicated fans have taken to social media to get the word out about the cancellation and started a Change.org petition not long after the news broke. Even today, people are still trying to save the show by using #SaveMagnumPI on X (formerly known as Twitter). Whether they’re doing rewatches or simply spreading the word, fans are in desperate need of more. On top of all that, user SMargrey showed off a brand new billboard that fans put together:

Happy Thursday @CBSTVStudios @UniversalTV. Did you catch our new billboard? Yes, we are still here. No, we aren't giving up. We are pretty committed to convincing you that #MagnumPI deserves better. Fix this. #MakeMagnumStreamable and then #SaveMagnumPI or find someone who will. pic.twitter.com/iJdPYrv5P0May 30, 2024

Other fans posted about their favorite moments as they rewatched the show while using the hashtag and linking out to petitions to save it. Take MagnumPI_2018 for example:

🚨Petition to #SaveMagnumPI -> https://t.co/25XmyRXDMw From today's rewatch of 2X15"Playtime's over !"#MagnumPI #MakeMagnumStreamable pic.twitter.com/o0EL3zZIq0May 22, 2024

Some, like harrowhughenden, posted about how happy they were when the reboot was saved the first time, and how thrilled they'd be if it happened again:

Oh so happy, so need to feel that again#savemagnumpi #makemagnumstreamable #magnumpi https://t.co/CPAjZyXejeMay 29, 2024

Trying to save Magnum is not all that fans have been doing. While the first four seasons are streaming on Amazon Freevee, the fifth and final season is not streaming anywhere. The latest episodes were initially available on Peacock as they premiered, but not long after the finale, they were all taken off. It means that Magnum P.I. is once again not available to stream in full anywhere.

So, alongside #SaveMagnumPI, people are also posting to #MakeMagnumStreamable. It's possible that later down the line, Amazon will add Season 5 to Freevee, as it could take some time to get the rights to it, but for now, only the first four seasons are streaming.

The wonderful Mr. Magnum & the amazing ohana are waiting for your call. How can you let them go? They were all brilliant! Thomas Magnum radiated so brightly & beauteously on screen. Jay Hernandez sparkled the world with his fantastic multi-talents. #SaveMagnumPI #Magnumpimovie pic.twitter.com/3sLzXOQCqyMay 25, 2024

Perhaps the only silver lining about Magnum P.I.’s cancellation is that the series didn’t end on any type of cliffhanger, but there were obviously still stories that needed to be told. Jay Hernandez got “totally honest” about the cancellation, revealing that he didn’t love how the show ended. He has been floating around ideas for a standalone film, which would be a great way to wrap up the series, even if it doesn’t necessarily continue the exact storylines. It would be nice to give Magnum a proper ending, no matter if it’s a film or even just a single episode. Clearly, the fans want it.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With the number of cancellations there are these days, there are always fan campaigns to save shows, even years after it’s ended. Since Magnum P.I. is a reboot, there’s always the possibility that another reboot will happen later down the line or the show as we know it could come back. More Magnum is not completely out of the question, especially if fans continue their campaigns.

Even though it’s unclear if Magnum P.I. will ever be saved, what is clear is that fans are not going down without a fight. They will continue to post their hashtags, do rewatches, pay for billboards, and much, much more until it finally happens, even if it’s years from now. You never know what could happen.