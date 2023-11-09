As Magnum P.I. Runs Low On Final Season Episodes, I Still Have Big Questions That Need Answers

Magnum P.I. only just returned in the 2023 TV schedule in October, and the show is quickly running out of episodes of the fifth and final season. In fact, after going off the air for an extra week due to NBC scheduling, a grand total of five episodes are left before the final credits roll. So, as I spent a Wednesday night without seeing Thomas Magnum, Juliet Higgins, and the rest in action, I realized that there are still several questions that need answers before the end.

In fact, a number of those questions were ones that I was already asking following the nerve-wracking Season 5 spring finale and ahead of the Season 5B premiere. I had no fewer than nine, and while some have been answered – like whether Rick and Suzy would get back together – and others are no longer relevant, I'm still waiting on several of the others after some recent twists. So, let's look at the questions that are running out of time to be resolved!

What New Character Was Jay Hernandez Talking About?

When I spoke with leading man Jay Hernandez back in the spring prior to the recently-resolved SAG-AFTRA strike, he previewed something mysterious for the second half of Season 5: a character who comes into Magnum's life and "is going to be causing him a lot of problems for a number of episodes." At my count, there are only five episodes left and no character who I think fits Hernandez's tease, so I ask again: who is this character who is supposed to cause problems?!

How Much Will T.C. Recover?

Technically, I was wondering about whether Stephen Hill's character would ever walk again when I first starting wondering about Season 5B, but I think there's still the question of how much he'll recover emotionally as well as phsyically. Mahina broke up with him in the most recent episode as a result of his behavior after he was hospitalized, and it'll somewhat defy belief if he's really 100% physically recovered. I just want to know if T.C. will get a happy ending, dang it!

Will Higgins Be Pregnant?

The possibility of a bun in the oven for Higgins was teased in the promos for Season 5B. While I had my doubts that Magnum P.I. would start the fall season with such a huge change for the character, the resolution of the pregnancy scare story very much left the door open for her and Magnum to start a family. Then, they had a very important conversation about kids not too long after. I didn't think Higgins would be pregnant to start Season 5B, but I'm ready to seriously consider if she will be in the series finale... or at least, if she and Magnum will decide to start trying.

Will Magnum P.I. Be Rescued For The Second Time?

A question that has undoubtedly been on the minds of many Magnum P.I. fans ever since the news of the cancellation is whether the permanent end truly is in sight this time. After all, the show was cancelled by CBS before being saved by NBC; could another save be in store? Well, showrunner Eric Guggenheim's comments aren't too promising on that front, although he did also preview that the fifth season isn't going to end on a cliffhanger. Still, another rescue hasn't been ruled out.

Personally, my dream is for the show to be renewed for at least a four-episode mini sixth season so that Magnum P.I. can hit the 100-episode milestone instead of ending forever at a total of 96. When I spoke with Jay Hernandez in the spring, he was optimistic about making it to 100, but that was unfortunately before the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike put the entertainment industry on hold. Is this likely? Maybe not, but I'll just hold onto hope until I know otherwise.

For now, we can only wait and see if these questions that I'm still asking will be answered before the very end. Magnum P.I. returns to NBC's 9 p.m. ET time slot on Wednesdays with a new episode on November 15, and you can revisit the first four seasons streaming on Freevee and the fifth streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.