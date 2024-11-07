The Main Problem With Saturday Night Live In The Modern Era, According To OG Cast Member Garrett Morris

Debuting on October 11th, 1975, the long-running comedy show Saturday Night Live has been on the air for nearly 50 years. Now, with five decades of history behind us, OG cast member Garret Morris has taken some time to reflect on the evolution of the show and the twists and turns it has taken, noting a specific problem he has with the modern era.

In an interview with The Guardian, Garrett Morris shared his experiences being the first Black cast member of the comedy show. Being the first and only at the time, he took up the mantle of “the black conscious,” starting as a writer and recruiter, before becoming an on-screen cast member. He talked about what it was like working at SNL during the time, noting that while he didn't deal with racism from Lorne Micheals, not everything was great when it came to others on the staff. He also reflected on where the show is at today.

Since leaving SNL, Morris has worked on other projects such as Love Boat, 2 Broke Girls and The Jamie Foxx Show. While he does still watch SNL, the former cast member says something is missing. He explained this to The Guardian, saying:

I don’t see the courage, the experimental impulses. That was the whole core of what happened the first 10 years. I keep expecting it to attack in a funny way and bring out the foibles not only of individuals but of the government and all that.

SNL is known to be on the edgier side of comedy, and some of the show's jokes and commentary regarding recent politics are seen as riskier than in the past. Of course, when the sketch series started, it was totally new and unexpected whereas now it's an institution on television.

During his time as a cast member, Garrett Morris worked to avoid what he viewed to be stereotypical roles. In regard to the current era of SNL, he explained that he feels like the show is trying to cater to a big and broad audience. To him, that's an issue, as he explained:

Nowadays, although people still check it out, I think they’re catering to too many people too much of the time.

Alec Baldwin and some other actors have decided to stop playing characters and political figures on Saturday Night Live because of criticism and real-world events. Meanwhile, previous episodes with very well-known stars, have had lower ratings than expected. These are just small examples of some of the negative reactions the show has received in its modern era. However, it is important to note that there are many former cast members who have had huge impacts on the show in a short period of time, Morris and current cast members included. Plus, every year there are always sketches that go mega-viral, showing that the show still has that spark and appeal it has maintained for decades.

Comedy is subjective, and what is funny to some may not be funny to others. Garret Morris doesn’t see that as the issue of the modern Saturday Night Live. He finds the show is missing not just its edge, but that it is shifting focus to accommodate a wider audience, rather than commentating on the world around us in an entertaining and comedic way.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're interested in watching the evolution of the long-standing comedy series, you can check out SNL with a Peacock subscription. Plus, you can catch new episodes on the streamer or NBC as they air on the 2024 TV schedule every Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET.