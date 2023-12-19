32 SNL Cast Members That Made A Huge Impact In Less Than 5 Seasons On The Show

Some of the most recognizable names in comedy were once SNL cast members, which is why it is sometimes shocking to learn that many of these icons were not on the show for very long. In fact, there are quite a few legends that were on SNL for one single season, if not less time than that. For this list, however, we are focusing on former Saturday Night Live actors who stayed on as Studio 8H regulars for just five season or less, but made an impact that exceeded their stint.

Eddie Murphy (4 Seasons)

When Eddie Murphy was hired on SNL at the young age of 19 in 1980, he quickly gained a reputation as the then-struggling show’s “savior” in its post "Not Ready For Primetime Players" era with hilarious characters like Mister Robinson or a grown-up Buckwheat from The Little Rascals. It is no wonder how, after leaving the show in 1984, he skyrocketed to the top of the A-list and went on to become one of the few Oscar-nominated SNL veterans for his role in Dreamgirls.

Chevy Chase (2 Seasons)

Considering his importance to the show as the first “Weekend Update” host, creating beloved SNL sketches like “Landshark,” and opening most episodes during his time with his signature falling stunt, it’s sometimes hard to believe Chevy Chase was only a “Not Ready For Primetime Player” for just a little more than a year. The first Five-Timers Club member would lead a pretty iconic career that includes National Lampoon’s Vacation movies, playing Pierce Hawthorne in the Community cast, and more.

Gilda Radner (5 Seasons)

It would be easy to argue why Gilda Radner, the late comedic genius behind characters like Roseanne Roseannadanna, is actually the greatest SNL cast member to ever grace Studio 8H. Take for example, an SNL sketch that did not go as planned called “Extremely Stupid,” in which host Candice Bergen’s flub inspired Radner to give an improvised speech that turned the bit into a classic.

Chris Farley (5 Seasons)

Not only was Chris Farley’s time on SNL relatively short, but so was his time on Earth. Before he tragically passed away in 1997 at the age of 33, the actor made himself into one of the series’ most celebrated stars with a high-energy comedic style that he channeled into characters like Matt Foley, as well as in movies like 1995’s fan-favorite Tommy Boy, opposite fellow SNL star David Spade.

Billy Crystal (1 Season)

Billy Crystal’s brief SNL run in the mid-1980s is not among the things that made him an icon, having already been an established name in comedy beforehand becoming better known for movies like the rom-com classic When Harry Met Sally… afterward. However, his hilarious recurring portrayal of Fernando Lamas and other memorable characters like Willie (opposite Christopher Guest’s Frankie) should certainly not go unnoticed.

Garrett Morris (5 Seasons)

Being SNL’s first Black cast member is just one of several ways Garrett Morris made history on the show. The future 2 Broke Girls star was a driving force of the sharpest cultural satire from the series’ 1975-1980 era, demonstrated some amazing vocals as a musical guest in 1978, and gave the first live-action Ant-Man performance in one of SNL’s best superhero parodies decades before cameoing in the Marvel’s superhero’s own solo movie in 2015.

Casey Wilson (1 Season)

Perhaps being the only new cast member of Season 33 is why Casey Wilson did not quite get the attention she might have needed to last longer than one year on SNL. However, she apparently got just enough attention to jumpstart an otherwise impressive career that includes a beloved sitcom called Happy Endings (which was also short-lived), Showtime’s hit dramedy, Black Monday, being a podcast host, and more.

Adam Sandler (5 Seasons)

By lending his musical talents to classic comedy tunes like “The Thanksgiving Song,” “The Hanukkah Song,” or “Lunch Lady Land,” Adam Sandler became one of the defining ‘90s SNL cast members. Very quickly after, Adam Sandler’s movies made one of the defining comedic actors of his time and he, eventually, proved he had great dramatic chops, too, as the star of Uncut Gems and others.

Bill Murray (4 Seasons)

Arguably, the single funniest SNL sketch starring Bill Murray saw the recently added cast member addressing his struggles of being “the new guy.” Luckily, things quickly turned up for the actor, who earned himself a recurring character in Nick the Lounge Singer and, after leaving the show, embarked on a stellar career including the Ghostbusters movies and his Academy Award-nominated performance in Lost in Translation.

Martin Short (1 Season)

Martin Short broke into sketch comedy as part of Canada’s Second City troupe, where he developed characters, such as Ed Grimley, whom he also portrayed on SCTV. The future Only Murders in the Building cast member later brought Ed Grimley and other characters to Saturday Night Live, which boosted his stardom and led to a career of vast acclaim

Cheri Oteri (5 Seasons)

From 1995 to 2000, Cheri Oteri blessed Studio 8H with her infectiously upbeat approach to comedy and characters like Spartan cheerleader Arianna, as part of a recurring bit alongside Will Ferrell. While her career beyond SNL has never been met with the same esteem, her tenure is far from forgotten.

Dan Aykroyd (4 Seasons)

His chameleonic performance style and mile-a-minute dialogue delivery (when necessary) made Dan Aykroyd one of the defining Not Ready for Primetime Players. His co-creation of The Blues Brothers characters would also lead to a real career in music for him and John Belushi and inspire the greatest SNL movie, arguably.

Norm Macdonald (5 Seasons)

The late Norm Macdonald had a distinct, dry delivery unlike anyone else to ever be SNL, which made just about anything he ever said sound absolutely hilarious. For the same reason, his tenure as host of “Weekend Update” is remembered as one of the finest in the segment’s history, not to mention the edgiest.

Jenny Slate (1 Season)

While there are many who remember Jenny Slate for accidentally dropping the F-bomb on her very first show in 2010, her time on SNL is worth remembering for far more — such as her faux commercials as Tina Tina Cheneuse. While she was, unfortunately, fired after one season, her career would only get bigger, including joining the Parks and Rec cast as Mona-Lisa Saperstein, playing the title role of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, and appearing in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Terry Sweeney (1 Season)

More casual SNL fans may not immediately recognize Terry Sweeney by name, but his otherwise short SNL stint is historical, having been the first openly gay cast member on the show and on “network, commercial-based television,” according to Out. The former Studio 8H later wrote sketches for MADtv and a sketch show of his creation called Hype, but still acts on occasion, such as on Netflix’s The Politician.

John Belushi (4 Seasons)

It is hard to believe that John Belushi did not even stay on for the full five years of SNL’s initial run with the Not Ready for Primetime Players. His characters, his impersonations, and his overall astonishing physicality and commitment to his craft on the show and elsewhere are the stuff of legend, and why his untimely death in 1982 is still mourned to this day.

Harry Shearer (2 Seasons)

Harry Shearer had an interesting relationship with SNL, having first been a cast member from 1979 to 1980 before coming back for another season in 1984, and not enjoying the experience either time, as he told IGN. At least the Simpsons voice cast member can say that one of his most iconic roles, Derek Small in This is Spinal Tap, was part of his SNL experience, having served as a musical guest in Season 9.

Jan Hooks (5 Seasons)

One of the most talented SNL stars of the ‘90s was Jan Hooks, who was best known for her impeccable impersonations of public figures like Hillary Clinton and Nancy Reagan. The Emmy nominee’s untimely passing in 2014 at age 57 brought fans of the show to tears.

Chris Rock (3 Season)

In addition to memorable characters like Nat X, Chris Rock had a profound impact on SNL in the 1990s with his appearances on “Weekend Update,” for which he voiced hilarious commentary on topics typically related to race. Since exiting the show, his bold style of satire has never ceased, from his self-titled HBO show to his great Netflix comedy specials, more recently.

Laraine Newman (5 Seasons)

At just 23 years old when she was first hired, Laraine Newman was one of youngest Not Ready for Primetime Players, and one of the more underrated. She might be best known to some as the teenaged Connie from the “Coneheads” sketches, but that is just the tip of the iceberg of what she accomplished on SNL, delivering some of the most impassioned performances from the first five years.

Jon Lovitz (5 Seasons)

It is clear to see why Jon Lovitz was one of the few survivors of SNL’s infamous 11th season. The actor received two Emmy nominations for his work on the sketch comedy series, most famously as a pathological liar named Tommy Flanagan and alongside one of Tom Hanks’ recurring characters as the “Girl Watchers.”

Chris Redd (5 Seasons)

During his five years on SNL, Chris Redd never really had any memorable recurring characters, unless you count his appearance in each of John Mulaney’s musical sketches. However, he found other ways to stand out during that time, with hilarious impersonations of celebrities like Will Smith and Kanye West, his Emmy win for co-writing the song “Come Back Barack,” and a generally exuberant delivery and performance style any time he was on screen.

Michaela Watkins (1 Season)

From her hilarious performance as recurring character Angie Tempura and brilliant impersonations, Michaela Watkins is the kind of SNL performer who deserved her own show. According to her interview with EW, that is just what Lorne Michaels told the star of Hulu’s Casual as a reason for why she was being let go in 2009.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (3 Seasons)

You would be forgiven if you forgot Julia Louis-Dreyfus was on SNL in the early 1980s, as long as you acknowledge how important that short-lived stint was for her ensuing career. It was there that she met then-writer Larry David, who later brought her into the Seinfeld cast as Elaine Benes, and the rest is history.

Rob Schneider (4 Seasons)

Out of all the ‘90s era “Bad Boys of SNL,” one of the “baddest” of that bunch is easily Rob Schneider, for his bold approach to characters like, “The Sensitive Naked Man.” The future Deuce Bigalow actor was also unforgettable as Richard Laymer, better known as “the Richmeister,” for the way he gives similar nicknames to people making copies near his office.

Joe Piscopo (4 Seasons)

In the early 1980s, you might as well have called SNL The Eddie and Joe Show, because the chemistry between Eddie Murphy and Joe Piscopo was hogging most of the spotlight at that time. Also known for his sentimental Frank Sinatra impersonation and performance as the aptly named Doug Whiner, the Piscopo earned two Emmy nominations during his time on the show, one for writing and one as a cast member.

Jane Curtin (5 Seasons)

The very first woman to host “Weekend Update,” taking over for Chevy Chase, was Jane Curtin, but that’s not all that made her such a memorable and important presence on SNL in the 1970s. The Not Ready for Primetime Player had several signature characters, including Prymaat Conehead.

Tim Robinson (1 Season)

Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong wound up becoming two of SNL’s longest-running cast members after joining in 2012, while the only other new cast member that year, Tim Robinson, did not last more than one season. However, the comedian is famous for causing Kevin Hart to laugh uncontrollably in a sketch and later co-created his own hit sketch comedy, I Think You Should Leave, for Netflix.

Leslie Jones (5 Seasons)

While Leslie Jones admitted she doesn’t miss her time on SNL, there are many audiences who would say otherwise. She never really had a singular memorable character, but never needed to because she was always most entertaining as herself, from her hilarious “Weekend Update” moments to appearance in faux behind-the-scenes shorts.

Christopher Guest (1 Season)

Christopher Guest is best remembered on SNL for his collaborations with Billy Crystal, hosting the 1984-1985 edition of “Weekend Update” that was called “Saturday Night News,” and appearing as a musical guest with Spinal Tap. Of course, he is even better remembered today for hilarious mockumentaries of his creation, such as one of the best movies of the 2000s, Best in Show.

Mike O'Brien (1 Season)

From 2009 to 2015, Mike O’Brien worked at Studio 8H as a writer but spent one of those years (Season 39) as a cast member. The future AP Bio creator’s most notable work for SNL would have to be a pair of hilarious fake, biographical short films: one in which he portrayed Jay-Z and another starring him as Oprah Winfrey.

Julia Sweeney (4 Seasons)

Easily, the most noteworthy aspect of Julia Sweeney’s SNL tenure is her recurring appearances as a character of indeterminable gender known as “Pat” -- whom Norm Macdonald claimed was a woman. This is a role that would likely never make it to air without a little controversy, but it's the boldness to even create such a character that made Sweeney a memorable SNL star, we might say.

You do not necessarily have to be on par with Kenan Thompson’s SNL record to be a Studio 8H all-star, as these icons and fan favorites prove.