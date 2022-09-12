Maitland Ward Adds To Accusations That Danielle Fishel Hated Her On Girl Meets World Set, But Praises Male Co-Stars
Maitland Ward opened up more about her alleged rift with Danielle Fishel.
Boy Meets World alum Maitland Ward hasn’t been shy about exposing unknown anecdotes from her time on the ABC hit in her memoir Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood. In talking about her time in the TGIF sitcom, Ward highlighted her not-so-great relationship with former co-star Danielle Fishel, calling Fishel out for her rude on-set behavior during the former's return for Girl Meets World. It seemed like the riff between the two former co-stars may have widened as the actress added more accusations to Fishel hating her presence on the GMW set.
The Boy Meets World star offered up more info about her quasi-feud with Fishel when she was caught out in public by TMZ. Ward seemed just as puzzled currently about the GMW incident as she did in her buzzy memoir, and went on to insinuate that the rift between her and Danielle Fishel had much to do with the character Rachel’s sexy persona as compared to Topanga’s more buttoned-up girl-next-door appeal. Maitland Ward spilled more about the awkward interaction between the two actresses during her visit to the sequel series’ set, saying:
Ward’s theory may be a stretch but given the timeline between her wedding and her Girl Meets World appearance, there may be a bit of truth to her recount. It seemed like something shifted in their relationship between the two events. Of course, Fishel hasn’t overtly addressed Ward’s recent accusations, but as it's been stated on the BMW rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, the show’s producers seemingly stoked competitive attitudes amongst the young cast, a headspace that may have carried on for some of them. As such, it wouldn’t be impossible to picture Danielle Fishel and Maitland Ward being at odds despite both shows' feel-good nature.
But not every relationship with her BMW co-stars is as rocky as the one with Danielle Fishel. Maitland Ward has heaped nothing but praise for Will Friedle, who’s been supportive of her porn career, despite claims that he doesn't partake in viewing. Here's how she spoke of Friedle:
Recalling her Girl Meets World set visit again, Ward thought back to the mini-BMW reunion as she recounted the love she received from Friedle and Rider Strong during her surprise pop-up. The love she received from her male co-stars made her interaction with Danielle Fishel even more bizarre to her.
At least Maitland Ward still had the respect and love from some stars who've been accepting of her lucrative career shift into adult films. It seemed like Ward still doesn’t know why Fishel was so cold to her outside of her theory. Hopefully, things between the two actresses will work out, similar to Fishel’s repaired relationship with former co-star Trina McGee.
In the meantime, fans can revist every Rachel moment by rewatching all seven seasons of Boy Meets World with a Disney+ subscription. There are new and returning TV premieres to watch this Fall once you’re done bingeing the classic sitcom. While Fishel hasn’t made an official comment, Maitland Ward’s memoir is out now for anyone and everyone to dive into.
