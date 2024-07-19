Mark Hamill, Mayim Bialik, And More Pay Tribute To Bob Newhart Following His Death
The TV legend died at 94.
Over the more than half century of Bob Newhart's career in showbiz, he became a sitcom legend and movie scene-stealer. It's therefore not surprising that many stars of the small and large screen wasted no time in paying tribute to the actor following his death at the age of 94. Nothing could be more appropriate for the man who was the lead of more than one of the best sitcoms of all time!
Mark Hamill may be best known for his work on the big screen as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, but like Newhart, the majority of his credits are actually television, mostly for voice work on projects like Batman: The Animated Series. With the hashtag #RIP, the actor nodded to Newhart and The Bob Newhart Show when he posted this on X (formerly known as Twitter):
Mayim Bialik certainly knows her way around a sitcom after Blossom and The Big Bang Theory, with Bob Newhart guest-starring on the latter across six episodes. There's a reason why he ranks among that show's greatest guest stars and earned a spot in the final season! In a statement to People about the late actor, Bialik said:
Mayim Bialik wasn't the only Big Bang Theory alum to open up in the wake of Bob Newhart's death. Kaley Cuoco, who played Penny on all twelve seasons of the sitcom, wrote in an Instagram Story:
While Bob Newhart earned legend status largely due to all of his success on television, one of his most beloved projects has to be as part of Elf cast. Christmas movie co-star Zooey Deschanel said in a statement:
Filmmaker Judd Apatow also had a lot to say in tribute of Newhart. On X, he posted "Bob Newhart made the world a better place for a really long time," and went further in a statement to People:
Comedian and politician Al Franken shared his own perspective on working with Newhart, citing when the actor hosted Saturday Night Live during his tenure on the NBC sketch comedy show. Franken wrote on X:
Jamie Lee Curtis, who has been working on Freaky Friday 2 this summer, perhaps summed up what so many people seem to be feeling when she shared this sentiment on Instagram:
While the loss of Bob Newhart is certainly sad, it's also heartwarming to see so many stars come out to share stories of what he meant to them, whether they worked with him or not. His death at the age of 94 was first reported on July 18.
