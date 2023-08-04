Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad And Better Call Saul Actor, Dead At 83

Mark Margolis is one of those people who you can likely recognize anywhere, in any part. His work in movies like Scarface and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective gave him a chance to be a part of projects that made pretty huge dents in the pop culture landscape. However, perhaps the greatest of such opportunities was in the role of Breaking Bad ’s vicious antagonist Hector Salamanca; a role he reprised in the prequel series Better Call Saul . Today, his legacy is remembered in a bittersweet light, as Mark Margolis has died at 83.

THR reported that the iconic actor passed after “a short illness,” according to his son, Morgan Margolis. Also known as one of the many actors you may have forgotten were on HBO's Oz, and for his roles in the filmography of director Darren Aronofsky, Mark Margolis is also survived by his wife, Jacqueline.

Born in 1939, Margolis was a man whose amazing talent racked up an impressive variety of credits over his career. One of his first notable roles was that of Alberto the Shadow, a bombmaker whom Al Pacino’s Tony Montana kills during a tense stand-off in Scarface. He also made guest appearances in shows such as the original run of Quantum Leap and Law & Order, as well as played the recurring role of Jimmy on CBS’s original run of The Equalizer.

Of course, one of the most memorable moments from his career comes from one of Breaking Bad's most disturbing scenes. In the Season 4 finale “Face Off,” it’s Hector Salamanca that pulls off the surprising defeat of Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), after it looks like Gus is going to take out his nemesis with ease.

Showcasing Mark Margolis’ acting range in this mostly silent role, that scene still packs a punch years later. You can see the iconic scene for yourself below, but before you hit that thumbnail, know that things are going to get a bit gory:

Coincidentally, Mark Margolis was reunited with Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston in his final role. Returning to organized crime yet again in the Showtime original series Your Honor, Margolis occupied the role of Carmine Conti, a character with a tragic connection to Cranston’s protagonist, Michael Desiato.

While he wasn’t merely limited to imposing or villainous figures of authority, Mark Margolis certainly had a way of playing those opportunities to a tee. With a legacy that spans decades, genres, and mediums of all sorts, his resume truly had it all. There was a reason that Mr. Margolis became a well-renowned character actor, and that's because no matter the size of the opportunity, he knew how to really make it count.

We here at CinemaBlend would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mark Margolis. May his memory comfort them through this time of grief and remembrance.