That Time Mary Kate And Ashley Olsen Confirmed Bob Saget And Co. Were Pretty ‘Inappropriate’ On The Set Of Full House

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen are very much out of the limelight these days, though any updates on their personal lives – like Ashley’s formerly secret pregnancy – are still topics of high interest. However, when the two were still doing interviews in support of their Row fashion line, they appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres show and admitted their Full House co-stars were kind of inappropriate on set whenever they were filming the family-friendly ‘90s series.

The full clip with Ellen DeGeneres does have them recalling some memories “like being in a shower with Dave [Coulier],” though neither woman can agree on whether these moments are “memories” or just remembering “old footage” they’d seen of themselves. Regardless, they were never very old when they were filming the series, so it’s interesting to hear Ashley open up about what she does remember from the set of Full House.

They were pretty inappropriate; I probably can’t even talk about it here. But they were three comedians. We grew up with three comedians that just had fun together. And normally you let an audience go if you’re taping; we used to film actually on the Warner Bros. lot as well, a couple of doors down [from Ellen], and you would let them go by 11, 10 and then they’d film until 3 0’clock in the morning. They’d have to let the audience go. We wouldn’t [be there]. That would be against the law.

As you may remember, Michelle Tanner was a youngster on Full House early on and was six-months old when the series started. Over eight seasons, we saw Mary Kate and Ashley grow up on the ABC sitcom – except for that brief period when John Stamos got the Olsen Twins fired . Years later, they do still catch themselves on TV “sometimes,” with Ashley also noting the fandom sticking with the show over the years has been “incredible.”

It’s incredible. I guess people who grew up with us are now having kids, and now their kids are watching it. It’s still relevant and it’s amazing.

Part of the reason the fandom lived on was because Netflix revitalized the series with the addition of Fuller House, which brought back most of the original cast and introduced the Tanner family to a whole new generation of audiences. While the twins were noticeably absent from the Netflix show – despite John Stamos asking the Olsens to return myriad times – the characters were still mentioned occasionally. And other big namestays, including Stamos but also Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, and Bob Saget, who passed away shortly after FH ended , all returned.

In the past, Bure, a noted christian, spoke out about how she and Saget differed in points of view when it came to thinks like raunchy humor, but she said that she truly feels you can separate people from their comedy and find common ground with anyone.

You know, if people see Bob’s stand-up, it’s not family-friendly stand-up. So, that would always be a question, like, ‘How can you guys be friends?’ It’s like, well, I grew up with Bob, so I understand his sense of humor. I, too, have a sense of humor. But I can also separate that person that’s on the stage making jokes to get the laugh and the real heart behind a person and their love and their friendship and their kindness.

It's not a surprise to hear some of this comedy bled onto the set of Full House (and probably Fuller House too). But it also sounds like working with three comedians was generally a whole lot of fun -- whatever happened to predictability, anyway?