Masterchef UK Host Steps Down After Sexual Harassment Allegations: ‘I Was Actually More Angry Than Anything Else, Because I Thought It Was So Inappropriate.’
Gregg Wallace's tenure on the BBC series allegedly comes with some troubling reports.
On the US side of the 2024 TV schedule, the world of the Gordon Ramsey reality competitions has seen a big format change on MasterChef signifying that the long-running institution is evolving. On a more unfortunate note, some upheaval looks to be in the works for the UK version, as long-time host Gregg Wallace is stepping down after allegations of sexual harassment from BBC broadcaster Kirsty Wark.
While Wallace has made a statement accompanying his decision, Wark has also spoken out, further describing the instances from which this accusation came.
Kirsty Wark’s Story Of The Alleged Sexual Harassment On MasterChef UK
The stories of Mr. Wallace’s reported misconduct came from a letter reported by BBC News. Sent to the network's management, this missive contained “allegations of inappropriate sexual comments.” In addition to those comments, the English talent was also said to have frankly discussed his sexual activities and made remarks to female staffers about whether or not he was wearing underwear.
Sourced from 13 people and encompassing a period of 17 years, Ms. Wark shared her own experiences in light of recent events. A Celebrity MasterChef contestant from the 2011 season, Kristy Wark had supposedly witnessed an instance of Gregg Wallace’s alleged malfeasance, which she recalled through the story below:
At the moment Banijay UK, the company that produces MasterChef UK, has launched an official investigation into the reported behavior of Mr. Wallace. Based on the reporting on this issue, it sounds like the program’s host may be hoping to return to his job should he be cleared of such allegations.
Of course, Kirsty Wark wasn't the only person who made a statement about the perceived pattern of behavior from Gregg Wallace. Through a statement on social, pop icon Sir Rod Stewart had his own story to share, as you can see below:
Naturally, Gregg Wallace and his legal team have made their own statements exhibiting how they feel about this current bombshell. However, as you'll see below, the rebuttal is relatively locked down when compared to the outcries that prompted them.
How Gregg Wallace And His Representatives Have Responded To The MasterChef UK Allegations
In the defense of the MasterChef UK presenter, lawyers representing him have come out as saying that these stories are “entirely false.” Meanwhile, Gregg Wallace himself has made a brief statement on his Instagram, in which he addressed this issue thusly:
Typically if we’re talking about MasterChef’s show twists, it’s about the challenges that people are engaged in to potentially win the series. But as with any major production of this scope, when allegations of a nature this serious arise, a discussion must be had about how valid they may be and how to correct any perceived wrongs.
As the investigation into Gregg Wallace’s supposed misbehavior is just getting started, the answers to the questions at hand will be something to keep our eyes on. All we can really hope for at this point is that this inquiry is resolved in a timely manner, in which all involved can seek the justice they pursue.
The US variant of MasterChef can currently be streamed with a Hulu subscription, with past seasons also being available for free with ads on Tubi. That is also the same platform that fans of the UK Celebrity MasterChef can stream previous episodes in the US.
