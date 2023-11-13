Matthew Perry's Ex Is Making Claims About His Sobriety After His Death

Much of Hollywood and the general public as a whole continue to mourn Matthew Perry, who died at 54 in October. It was reported that the beloved actor and comedian passed away after drowning in his Jacuzzi. And in the weeks since his passing, more alleged details have made the rounds. Those who knew Perry have also been speaking out, with most paying tribute to the late performer. At least one person is now weighing in on the circumstances surrounding his death, however. One of Perry’s exes, Kayti Edwards, is specifically making claims about his sobriety in the lead up to his passing.

Kayti Edwards dated the star in 2006 and, apparently, after they broke up, they continued to keep in touch. The former model recently spoke with The Sun , during which she discussed her former partner’s final days. When addressing the details released about his death, Edwards stated her belief that the comedian didn’t simply drown. She appeared to be of the thinking that a drug relapse contributed to the tragic situation:

I don’t believe he just drowned in his Jacuzzi, that doesn’t sound right. I know Matthew and I know that he wouldn’t have just drowned. I think he might have taken pills in the week leading up to this.

Per toxicology reports, there were no substances such as Methamphetamine or Fentanyl in Matthew Perry’s system. Authorities did find prescription drugs at his Los Angeles residence but no illegal substances. Despite that, Kayti Edwards said she’s not surprised that no unlawful drugs were discovered on the premises, chalking that up to Perry’s supposed tendencies in the past:

They said there were no prescription painkillers at the scene, which doesn’t surprise me, because he didn’t leave drugs lying around. He was paranoid and would take them all, so there wasn’t any evidence, and then go out for more when he was ready to.

More on Matthew Perry (Image credit: NBC) The Best Matthew Perry Movies And TV Shows To Watch In The Friends Star's Honor

During his lifetime, the Fools Rush In star was very candid about his struggles with addiction and opened up considerably through his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. He explained in the book that his addiction could be tracked through the sitcom and even revealed that co-star Jennifer Aniston approached him about his problems . His battle with substance abuse also resulted in rehab stints for him as well as a 2018 situation in which he almost died after his colon burst due to opioid abuse.

While some have been discussing Matthew Perry’s addiction during this time, others have opted to reflect on his talents as an actor and character as a human being. Selma Blair, Padget Brewster and more honored him , and fellow Friends guest star Hank Azaria did as well. Azaria remembered Perry as a “hilarious man” and recalled how he assisted him with achieving sobriety. Also speaking out were Perry’s castmates from the hit NBC comedy (which Max subscribers can stream). They stated that they were “utterly devastated” by their colleague’s death and that while they would say more at a later time, they only wished love for his family and loved ones.

It’s possible that those who had personal relationships with Matthew Perry, like Kayti Edwards and his various co-stars, will continue to share their memories as time goes on. All the while, it remains to be seen whether any additional details on Perry’s death will be shared with the public.