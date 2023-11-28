‘It Is Important To Us’: Matthew Perry’s Family Opens Up About How They Plan To Honor His Legacy After The Friends Star’s Death

Many continue to mourn the loss of actor and comedian Matthew Perry, who died at 54 this past October. In the immediate aftermath, countless tributes flooded social media, with fans and celebrities alike sharing their memories of the beloved star. While the tragic turn of events has seemingly been difficult for many to fathom, one would imagine that it’s been hardest on Perry’s family. Despite that though, it would appear that the star’s loved ones are looking to move forward. Additionally, they’ve now shed some light on the “important” way they’re aiming to honor the Friends star’s memory.

As some may know, today – November 28 – is what’s known as Giving Tuesday. This special event is a day for people to contribute to generous causes and engage in philanthropic activities. Of course, ideally, the public should strive to do this year round, if they’re able, and it sounds like the Perry family is going to be doing just that as time goes on. Earlier in November, the Matthew Perry Foundation was founded with the intention of providing aid to those who deal with addiction, such as the actor himself did. His relatives shared a joint statement with ET , in which they expressed their hopes for the organization:

It is important to us as a family to honor Matthew's legacy. The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering with this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world.

I can’t think of a better way to honor the Whole Nine Yards star. While the foundation’s mission has a clear connection to the late star, the goal is also reflective of the times that we’re living in. Not to get too preachy here, but there are a number of people around the world who battle dependencies on substances. So to see a group of people using their platform to lend a helping hand is nothing short of admirable.

During his lifetime, Matthew Perry was very candid about the personal and professional obstacles he faced due to his addiction to alcohol and drugs. In 2022 alone, he didn’t “sugarcoat” any of his journey in his memoir , Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Perry discussed just how bad his habits became and how they coincided with his tenure on the hit NBC sitcom. He even revealed that co-star Jennifer Aniston approached him about his problems and said that she reached out to him the most. As he explained, he was truly grateful for that.

Matthew Perry’s best movies and TV shows are still enjoyed to this day, but those who knew him best seem to appreciate him for far more than his talents as a performer. When Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer paid tribute like their fellow Friends alums, they made note of Perry’s humor and compassion. His Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip co-star, Sarah Paulson, also recalled his generosity and how he helped her with her audition for the show.

It goes without saying that the 17 Again star is and will continue to be widely missed by those who were fortunate enough to know him and by those who admired his work from afar. However, it’s quite touching that his loved ones are being proactive and honoring his memory in such a wonderful way. Whether it be for Giving Tuesday or not, we could all probably stand to take some kind of cue of generosity from them.