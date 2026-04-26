This BTS Photo From Amy And Sheldon's Wedding Day On The Big Bang Theory Has Me In My Feels (Thanks, Mayim Bialik)

Mayim Bialik dropped a great throwback from her days on The Big Bang Theory, and it's tied to one of Sheldon and Amy's greatest moments. She's got me in my feels today after sharing a shot of her and co-star Jim Parsons hanging out behind the scenes of their characters' big cameo-filled wedding day.

Weeks after Wil Wheaton shared his own fond memory of filming that episode, it's now Bialik's turn to remember just how great TBBT was in its prime as we await the Stuart-led spinoff hitting the 2026 TV schedule. Check out her picture below, along with the tiara the actress is wearing on her head:

A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) A photo posted by on

Hilariously enough, CinemaBlend was able to dig up some additional context on this exact photo thanks to a post dating back to 2018. This was a photo Mayim Bialik posted on X specifically to show off the tiara from the set of The Big Bang Theory. Responses from fans at the time all chimed in about how they hoped Amy would wear a tiara on her wedding day, and as we now know, she did!

Article continues below

I love being reminded of Sheldon and Amy's wedding, so much so that I'm almost wanting to watch the episode later with my HBO Max subscription. That wedding was such a long time coming, and it was fantastic that The Big Bang Theory's team was able to get Star Wars actor Mark Hamill as a guest star to officiate the characters' big day. The Force was with them that week for sure.

It gives me warm and fuzzy feelings, and has me all the more worried about what The Big Bang Theory fans will think of the upcoming spinoff, Stuart Fails To Save The Universe. It's a big swing to take the next entry in the franchise and make it about one of the supporting characters, and I wonder if it'll be embraced by the fans.

More On The Big Bang Theory (Image credit: HBO Max) The Big Bang Theory: 10 Behind The Scenes Facts About The CBS Series

Granted, other spinoffs of The Big Bang Theory have done well enough, with Young Sheldon having a great run on television, despite Jim Parsons (who narrated the series) and Mayim Bialik not appearing in person until almost at the very end. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is also doing well over on CBS, and it hasn't even featured a single version of Sheldon yet!

All this to say, I do wonder if we'll ever see a spinoff of The Big Bang Theory that brings the original cast back together. My guess is no, considering other iconic successful sitcoms have struggled to do the same with their cast. Honestly, I'm fine if it never happens, but I can't express how excited I'd be if we learned Parsons, Bialik, and others were all getting back together.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Big Bang Theory is available to stream right now on HBO Max. Revisit Sheldon and Amy's wedding, as well as all the other fantastic moments from the series in its long run on television.