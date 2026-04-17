One ‘Regret’ Stuart Actor Kevin Sussman Has About What Happened When The Big Bang Theory Ended

The Big Bang Theory may have ended years ago, but the show has stayed alive thanks to prequel Young Sheldon and its spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which is currently airing on the 2026 TV schedule. Big Bang is also getting another spinoff Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, for those with an HBO Max subscription, with Kevin Sussman reprising his role as the titular comic book store owner. While Sussman and others are returning for the new series, the actor has one regret about what happened when The Big Bang Theory ended back in 2019.

Sussman joined the Big Bang cast at the end of Season 2 and went on to appear in 84 episodes throughout the rest of its 12-Season run. Obviously he had a good time on the show; otherwise, he wouldn’t be coming back for a spinoff. Even so, when it came time to say goodbye to The Big Bang Theory, he ended up taking nothing from set. And it was for a good reason, as he revealed on The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast:

People always ask me was there something from the set that I took? And I screwed up royally because I remember at the time they were packing up the comic book store, and I was looking around. ‘What can I take as a memento?’ And the thing is, everything in the comic book store is stuff that you can buy in a comic book store. So I felt like it just didn’t feel right.

Considering the comic book store had comics and action figures, it’s understandable why Sussman didn’t feel the need to take anything. And it just showed how detailed The Big Bang Theory was. Unfortunately, that attention to detail ended up not being such a good thing for Sussman, who later came to the conclusion that there was one thing from the comic book store he truly should have taken:

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And it wasn’t until they packed everything up, and weeks later, I remembered I should have taken the clipboard. Stuart’s clipboard that he almost always had, and it was the same clipboard from my first season for the next 11 seasons, and the same stack of paper that I… all these doodles and lines and just things to remember and all this stuff. And that clipboard meant so much, and I didn’t think of it till it was too late.

It’s sad knowing that Sussman missed his chance to take home the clipboard that has 11 seasons’ worth of doodles and lines and who knows what else. But in the moment when he had that chance to take something, it just didn’t come to him. And it still haunts him all these years later. Even though a lot of props are thrown into storage, it sounds like that was not what happened with the clipboard, and it’s very possible it could have just been thrown away.

At the very least, Sussman has the opportunity to make whole new memories and doodles with Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, which recently wrapped filming. Obviously, with the show not even airing yet, it’s hard to predict how long it will go for, but even just one or two seasons’ worth of doodles accounts for something.

It’s also very likely that Sussman still has a whole lot of photos and videos taken from the set, and maybe even other small knick-knacks that he didn’t mention. And if not, The Big Bang Theory still staying strong almost seven years after it ended means quite a lot.