Wil Wheaton's Been Rewatching The Big Bang Theory And Just Shared A Sweet Memory From Filming Amy And Sheldon's Wedding To Celebrate

The Big Bang Theory is arguably one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, and that remains the case almost seven years after its finale. Thanks to streaming, fans -- both old and new -- have been watching it with an HBO Max subscription, and this includes Wil Wheaton. The Star Trek alum recurred on the CBS comedy as a fictionalized version of himself, and he’s been rewatching it as of late, which led him to share a sweet take on filming Amy and Sheldon’s wedding.

Wheaton appears in a total of 17 episodes of The Big Bang Theory, beginning with Season 3 and all through the 12th and final season. While the fictional version of Wheaton began as a rival to Sheldon Cooper, the two became friends, leading to him being invited to Sheldon and Amy’s wedding. Wheaton may not have been in the episode for long, but he made sure to share a fun selfie from set on Instagram, and I think it might just beat Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscars selfie. The snapshot includes the main and recurring casts as well as some major Season 11 finale guest stars such as Mark Hamill, Kathy Bates, Jerry O'Connell, Courtney Hengeggeler, and Wheaton himself.

This vintage photo really does take me back to the night that particular Big Bang wedding episode aired, and it's making me want to rewatch the series, too. Aside from sharing a set photo from the filming of that episode, which happens at the end of Season 11, Wheaton also shared what it was like being in the presence of those various actors:

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This was such an epic day on Stage 25. I'm pretty sure this was Amy and Sheldon's wedding, and everyone there was as happy and excited as we would have been for an actual wedding. Like, can you believe all of these amazing people were all together in the same place? You sort of have to, because there is a picture, but you get it, right?

Between the regular cast and the guest stars, including even Mark Hamill, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry" is certainly an episode to remember, and it seems the stars relished being together to film it. As for Wil Wheaton specifically, he still seems to think fondly on filming the long-running sitcom, and I'm loving his reason for deciding to revisit it:

I've been watching Big Bang Theory every night, because it's comforting to watch something familiar, but also because every episode I see reminds me of something wonderful that happened when we were making the show. It also takes me back to a time before all of this horror, when everything was just more fun. I miss that. I miss that a lot.

That is exactly why I love TV comedies so much and why I want to watch more sitcoms. With everything going on in the world right now, it’s sweet to have some type of escape that can make viewers happy and allow them to share a laugh or two. With The Big Bang Theory, specifically, the producers were able to craft some truly funny moments as well as some genuinely sweet ones. The combination of those two elements is definitely what makes this wedding episode so special.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

Anyone who's looking to stream The Big Bang Theory (or its spinoff series, Young Sheldon) should sign up for HBO Max. Plans start at $10.99 month, with that being for the ad-supported tier. Each plan, though, provides access to a plethora of TV shows and movies.

I can only imagine the kind of memories that rewatching The Big Bang Theory is bringing up for Wil Wheaton, especially given that a lot has changed since then. Here's hoping that as Wheaton's rewatch progresses, he'll continue to soak in the sweet nostalgia. Also, I'd love to see Wheaton share more memories and/or photos before he finishes watching the show.