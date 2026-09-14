The Big Bang Theory Showrunner Reveals The Amy Episode He Hates: ‘My Least Favorite’

A showrunner of The Big Bang Theory got real about an episode from his time as a writer that he disliked, and it involved Amy Fowler. Steve Holland talked about the Season 4 episode “The Alien Parasite Hypothesis," and why he felt the episode did a massive disservice to Sheldon and Amy when it came out.

Steve Holland spoke on The Big Bang Theory podcast about his long run on the series, both as a writer and a showrunner. In that conversation, Amy's fascination with sex was brought up, and how, before Sheldon, she tried to hook up with Penny's ex, Zack Johnson. As host Jessica Radloff brought up the episode, Holland had to share his honest thoughts on that story:

I’ll be honest. I hate that episode. It's my least favorite episode of the whole run of the whole series. Yeah, I don't like it.

Who would've thought we'd have breaking news on The Big Bang Theory on the 2026 TV schedule, but here we are. Some fans have always felt there wasn't enough of Zack on TBBT, as one of the more beloved minor characters of the series. Holland didn't necessarily mind Zack, but he did take offense at the Amy romance storyline.

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For those who haven't seen it or don't have the time to revisit it with an HBO Max subscription, Sheldon ends up being Amy's wingman, to put it lightly, though Holland would call him more of her "pimp" in his description:

I'll tell you why I don't like it. There was a lot of debate in the room then about what Amy meant to Sheldon. And there were those of us who felt like Sheldon — she was something different than just the guys. She was different than just a friend. It was slow, but Sheldon liked her in a different way. And there was a feeling that Sheldon's girlfriend was science and to him, she's just one of the people. So I didn't like Sheldon sort of pimping her out to Zack. I just didn't like it. It just didn't sit great with me. I'm sure it's a good episode and very funny.

It's interesting to hear about this debate, especially considering the course that Sheldon and Amy's relationship eventually took on The Big Bang Theory. Eventual showrunner Holland got his wish of the two getting together and eventually getting married on the series.

Even with all that having happened, the dislike Steve Holland has for the episode still remains all these years later. Holland, who took over as showrunner back in Season 11, talked about another moment that really irked him, and why speaking out wouldn't have helped:

There's a moment I think at the end where she even reaches out to hold his hand or he reaches out to hold her hand and she lets it drop, and I didn't like it. I felt like that was the wrong tack on that relationship, but I was like a middle level writer then, so that was not an argument that I won. And it probably allowed that relationship to grow nice and slowly, which I think was really important for it. But it was — I never liked that episode.

I actually feel happy for Holland, in that he gets to open up about his distaste for the episode all these years later. Good thing it didn't derail the character of Amy Fowler, who ended up being a role that Mayim Bialik really needed. She's since ridden that wave into many other television shows, including a recent appearance on Stuart Fails To Save The Universe.

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Catch that spinoff, as well as other episodes of The Big Bang Theory, over on HBO Max. As a big Amy and Sheldon fan, I also just have to bring up how much I'd love to see them in their own series, should Jim Parsons ever soften his stance on playing the character again.