The Big Bang Theory Showrunner Reveals The Amy Episode He Hates: ‘My Least Favorite’
I can see what he's saying now.
A showrunner of The Big Bang Theory got real about an episode from his time as a writer that he disliked, and it involved Amy Fowler. Steve Holland talked about the Season 4 episode “The Alien Parasite Hypothesis," and why he felt the episode did a massive disservice to Sheldon and Amy when it came out.
Steve Holland spoke on The Big Bang Theory podcast about his long run on the series, both as a writer and a showrunner. In that conversation, Amy's fascination with sex was brought up, and how, before Sheldon, she tried to hook up with Penny's ex, Zack Johnson. As host Jessica Radloff brought up the episode, Holland had to share his honest thoughts on that story:
Who would've thought we'd have breaking news on The Big Bang Theory on the 2026 TV schedule, but here we are. Some fans have always felt there wasn't enough of Zack on TBBT, as one of the more beloved minor characters of the series. Holland didn't necessarily mind Zack, but he did take offense at the Amy romance storyline.
For those who haven't seen it or don't have the time to revisit it with an HBO Max subscription, Sheldon ends up being Amy's wingman, to put it lightly, though Holland would call him more of her "pimp" in his description:
It's interesting to hear about this debate, especially considering the course that Sheldon and Amy's relationship eventually took on The Big Bang Theory. Eventual showrunner Holland got his wish of the two getting together and eventually getting married on the series.
Even with all that having happened, the dislike Steve Holland has for the episode still remains all these years later. Holland, who took over as showrunner back in Season 11, talked about another moment that really irked him, and why speaking out wouldn't have helped:
I actually feel happy for Holland, in that he gets to open up about his distaste for the episode all these years later. Good thing it didn't derail the character of Amy Fowler, who ended up being a role that Mayim Bialik really needed. She's since ridden that wave into many other television shows, including a recent appearance on Stuart Fails To Save The Universe.
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Catch that spinoff, as well as other episodes of The Big Bang Theory, over on HBO Max. As a big Amy and Sheldon fan, I also just have to bring up how much I'd love to see them in their own series, should Jim Parsons ever soften his stance on playing the character again.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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