Kim Kardashian Wore A Bunch Of Brown Leather To A SKIMS Event, And The Look Has Me FALLing In Love

You can tell that fall is officially upon us, not by the date on the calendar or the fact that temperatures may be starting to drop. The official changing of the seasons comes when Kim Kardashian trades in black bikini summer for more autumnal garb. Take, for example, the bondage-inspired brown leather pieces she wore to the grand opening of her SKIMS London store — they’re enough to make you fall in love.

If Kim Kardashian’s Instagram page is any indication, the reality star had quite a lovely summer, filled with picturesque getaways with Lewis Hamilton. Now, she’s put away the skimpy SKIMS swimwear and the noughties-era belly chain, opting instead for several custom looks from Ludovic de Saint Sernin:

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What makes these outfits particularly appropriate for the event celebrating SKIMS’ first international flagship is that Ludovic de Saint Sernin is collaborating with Kim Kardashian on a new line dropping October 1. Hopefully, that means more of those sexy little eyelets are headed our way.

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Kim Kardashian wore a number of looks from the fashion house — all in different shades of nudes and browns. She paired a python leather bra with a matching skirt featuring corset lacing up the front, then completed the look with a bulky brown leather jacket worn off her shoulders. Another top featured a sweetheart neckline, spaghetti straps and hundreds of Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s signature eyelets.

In a third look she wore a lighter dress that matched her skin tone perfectly, with eyelets along the plunging neckline and flowing down her hip. The eyelets were crafted to look like a corset left untied, allowing the dress to flow near the bottom, with Kim Kardashian’s legs showing underneath a panel of sheer fabric.

She's definitely nailing the new season's fashion, as if there weren’t already so many good things about fall! Not only do we get to see Kim Kardashian’s style changing with the seasons, but I love this look ahead to what this collaboration between Ludovic de Saint Sernin and SKIMS has in store for us.

She’s not the only celebrity fashion guru who’s embracing the changing weather, either. Alexandra Daddario wrapped up summer with some wine and the coolest floral cutout dress. And there’s not much that screams "fall" more than football, so of course we’ve got Sydney Sweeney wearing nothing but footballs in those viral ads.

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This fall should be a busy one for the Kardashian-Jenner family. Not only will Kim celebrate her 46th birthday next month, but we’re finally getting Season 8 of The Kardashians. The reality show’s new episodes are set to premiere Thursday, October 8, on the 2026 TV schedule. Then just weeks later, Kim’s legal drama All’s Fair will launch its second season in November.

Kim Kardashian may have hung up the black bikinis for the year, but it’s hard to be upset about that when these looks are what the new season brings.