Big Brother 28 Players And Fans Can’t Decide If One Houseguest Is A Goat Or A Jury Threat

We’re down to the final five players on Big Brother, and of course, every houseguest is scheming. First and foremost, they’re trying to figure out how to survive and get to the end, but at the same time, they’re also trying to do the math in their heads and figure out who the biggest threats with the jury might be. Which players do they want to sit next to and which players do they absolutely not want to sit next to?

Predicting who individual jury members are going to vote for on Big Brother is always an inexact science, but it’s particularly complicated this year because there’s one houseguest people are all over the board on. Both fans and players in the game seem to have no idea whether Taylor Brown is a goat that’s unlikely to beat anyone at the end or maybe the biggest jury threat left in the game. Opinions are all over the board, and if you think about her case hard enough, it’s easy to see why so many are coming to different conclusions. Let’s talk it out.

Is Taylor an expert level social player or a passive player who spends too much time in bed? Well, the answer is probably both. There are a lot of videos of her sleeping or spending time by herself in her pod. Zingbot roasted her for it, and other players in the game have commented on it. I’ve even seen some fans question whether she’s violating Big Brother’s rules by spending so much time in bed. She clearly needs alone time, and as an introvert who enjoys sleeping, I totally understand, even if it’s not, in theory, the best game move.

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At the same time, however, there are also videos all over the internet of her bonding and having fun with every single other houseguest. Every person in the house seems to like her on a genuine human level. She’s close enough with Devens where they had a whole conversation just exchanging looks about Drew and Melody’s nonsense. She’s had conversations about a Final 2 with Dee. There’s even a video of her and Drew, who she’s roasted in numerous confessionals, doing dishes together and talking about how much they like each other when they’re not mad at each other. She’s just got a way of communicating that’s really fun and endearing. She’s the type of person people are going to want to vote for.

But did she really do enough in the game to warrant votes? Well, that all depends on how you look at gameplay. She’s never been HOH or won Blockbuster. She’s only grabbed a single veto, but there are other ways to have an impact on the game. She’s gone on the Block five times and somehow only received a total of five votes, thanks largely to her strong relationships and campaigning for herself. She also had a big say in LaTrice and Yash’s HOH weeks and was intimately involved in their plans and schemes.

Ordinarily, someone going up on the block so many times without serious consideration to be voted out would be considered a pawn, but she’s never really come across that way. She shares her opinion, is involved in alliances and has cast some huge deciding votes. Because of producer-given powers, HOH failures and other circumstances, the game just hasn’t quite broken her way, but it’s never been because she’s accepted defeat or seemed content to float with the current. Besides, there are still a few big moves to be made that would allow her to add to her resume.

So who might vote for her at the end? Well, that’s the part that’s hard to figure out. Most fans and players in the game expect her ride or die LaTrice to vote for her. The two were extremely loyal to each other during the game, and it would be a big surprise if she didn’t vote for Taylor to win at the end.

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After LaTrice, however, everyone’s reads of who might vote for Taylor are quite different. She was also very close to Yash during the game, and when he went out, they were quite clearly each other’s closest allies. He’s been very complimentary of her during his exit press, but he’s also a gamer who seems like the type of person who would vote for whoever he thinks played the strongest game. He’s been very complimentary of Devens and Dee, as well. So, he’ll almost certainly ride with her against Drew or Melody, but who knows how he might vote if she was against one of the icons.

Barrett is also a very interesting case. Both he and Melody (who is still in the game but could end up in jury) have been very vocal the past few weeks about wanting to get the icons out in order to give the season to the newbies. Does that mean they would vote for Taylor over one of the icons at the end of the game? It’s very possible they would, which would be enough votes for her to get over the finish line against either Dee or Devens. It’s also possible both of them would vote for her over Drew, given how critical they’ve been of his game in confessionals.

Taylor still has some work to get to the end of the game and if she does, it’s going to be interesting to see what happens. I think every single possible scenario for her is in play. It’s possible, with even a halfway decent performance in front of the jury at the end, she could get four votes and beat literally anyone left in the game. Then again, it’s also possible that she could end up losing a final vote to anyone else left in the game.

Maybe the icons each beat her six to one. Maybe Barrett and either Drew or Melody, depending on who is left in the game, stick with whichever member of FAP makes it to the finals, and they join forces with the icons to vote against Taylor and she loses to them too? I have no idea what’s going to happen, and that makes it really exciting.