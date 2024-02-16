What's The Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's New The Tortured Poets Department Track 'The Bolter?' Swifties Have Theories

Taylor Swift never seems to stop. When she’s not watching Travis Kelce win the Super Bowl, she's touring around the world for her Eras Tour. And when she’s not doing that, she is constantly recording new music and putting out other things for Swifties to be excited about. The “Bejeweled” singer recently announced she will be releasing her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, this April, and fans could not be more excited. The track list suggests the new addition will be a reflective look at her past relationships, and the recent announcement of a new bonus track titled “The Bolter” already has Swifties theorizing.

The standard album tracklist from The Tortured Poets Department created questions and sent fans spiraling down the conspiracy rabbit hole that led them to send Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn their coldest regards. This seemed to be pushed further when the Midnights artist revealed that “The Bolter” will be a featured track on the deluxe album, which also features new photos and artwork of Swift. The title feels telling, with two main theories swirling about what it could possibly be a reference to.

“The Bolter” Book Theory

Some fans did a quick Google search of the title and discovered a non-fiction book titled The Bolter: The Story of Idina Sackville, Who Ran Away to Become the Chief Seductress of Kenya's Scandalous "Happy Valley Set." The book centers around a woman who broke marriages and was ostracized by society for how she conducted her love life in the late 1800s. Some believe this story inspired Swift, and she related to it because of how the public has commented on her own love life. One Swiftie on X said:

The Bolter: The Story of Idina Sackville, Who Ran Away to Become the Chief Seductress of Kenya's Scandalous "Happy Valley Set" "Her behaviour and lifestyle scandalised upper class society." ALL PLANNED. @ihgdabc

The fan supported their comments with photos of Swift from the Super Bowl, for which she was criticized. Another fan noticed the same thing, and they thought the book could be the song’s inspiration. They said on X:

“The Bolter - The story of the wild, beautiful, FEARLESS Idina Sackville” I think we’re getting into something here @littleR13_

While this may be a stretch, it’s not completely out of the question. Swift has another track on The Tortured Poets Department titled “Clara Bow” which could compare the old Hollywood icon to Swift herself.

She has used old stories in her music as a reflection of her own life, most notably in the song “the last great american dynasty” where she chronicles the life of the woman who used to reside in her Rhode Island residence.

In addition, the title of the album suggests it will heavily rely on literary references. "The Bolter" book, which is available on Amazon, is a niche reference, but when it comes to Swift, anything is possible.

The "Joe Alwyn Running" Theory

Many fans had a more literal theory surrounding “The Bolter.” Some believe it is actually a reference to a now famous video of Joe Alwyn running hand and hand with Swift to a vehicle after the 2022 VMA Awards where Swift announced Midnights. In the video, Alwyn quickly guides his former girlfriend to a car so as not to be seen by the paparazzi. Many Swifties have reshared this video after the bonus track news. One fan said on X along with the video:

the bolter... is the bouns track for ttpd alternate cover..... @ThrowbackTaylor

Many others made the same connection, with another fan saying on X:

YALL KNOW DAMN WELL THIS IS THE BOLTER SHES REFERRING TO! OH ITS BAD FOR HIM YALL. IM KINDA SCARED! #TSTTPD @whatamind13

Whether Swift is referring to the specific moment with Alwyn from 2022 remains in question, however, the idea that the song is referring to Joe Alwyn and his dislike of attention isn’t much of a stretch.

The pop star openly commented about Alwyn’s desire to keep his six-year relationship with Swift incredibly private. This seemed to be a point of tension for the former couple, as Swift lives a very public life as one of the biggest stars on the planet. This tension seemed to become more obvious because of the way she has approached her relationship with Travis Kelce, and her lack of care when it comes to being photographed with the NFL tight end.

There’s no way of stopping Swiftie theories from flying, but fans will have to wait until April 19th to hear “The Bolter” and know for sure what it’s about. Until then, we will have to rely on Taylor Swift’s famous Easter Eggs and other teasers she will put out until The Tortured Poets Department finally hits Spotify, Apple Music, and store shelves.