15 Million People Have Already Watched Taylor Swift Chug A Beer At Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII was an intense game that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. In the end, the Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious in overtime. While a lot of people are talking about the game itself, there's another aspect that's generating buzz. Since pop star Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce and attending and dropping F-bombs at the tight end’s games , she’s been making many headlines. The big game was no different, as Swift was captured in her suite at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, where she was seen chugging a beer like a true champ. The video of Swift downing the beer during the game was initially posted on the jumbotron and has since garnered nearly 15 million views on social media.

After much speculation about Taylor Swift’s travel plans , the “Shake It Off” performer was able to attend Super Bowl LVIII to support her boyfriend. During the second quarter of the game, Swift was featured on the Jumbotron along with other celebrities in attendance. She was holding a beer and decided to chug it while being shown on the big screen. The NFL's official X account shared a video of Swift's beer-drinking moment with the caption "Icon. @TaylorSwift13 #SBLVIII".

Swiftly after the moment was captured, admirers flocked to X to express their adoration for the Eras Tour A-lister. Sports journalist Suzie Hunter had the perfect take, writing:

Taylor Swift chugging a beer on the scoreboard, she is one of us.

One fan with the username @premierleeds2 had a better idea. How about an impromptu concert? They wrote:

Wish Taylor Swift would put her beer down and take over stage.

Art account @ArtButSports made a pretty great comparison in an image shared below. According to this fan, Taylor Swift’s moment with the beer resembles The Wine Glass, by Johannes Vermeer, 1658-1660:

Fellow Swiftie @ddrenle thinks history will have nothing much to say about the big game other than the “Willow” performer's big beverage achievement. They wrote:

All the history books will have to be rewritten. They'll simply say 'Taylor Swift chugged a beer at the Super Bowl' and everything else will be a footnote.

Of course, not all the responses were fun and games. Writer and podcast host Pete Blackburn had some particularly biting commentary following the now-viral moment of Travis Kelce’s coach, Andy Reid. Blackburn, writing about the popular tight end who was caught screaming on the sidelines at his couch, had this to say:

I too would chug immediately after witnessing my boyfriend shove an old man.

The usually composed Travis Kelce displayed a rare moment of emotion when he confronted Coach Reid with a shout, only to be restrained by teammate Jerick McKinnon on the sidelines. This incident occurred right after Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled the ball in a critical area close to the 49ers' end zone. Fans on social media suggest that the record-breaking Kansas City Chiefs tight end's frustration may have stemmed from not being in play during that moment, potentially sparking his outburst. However, that emotionally charged moment didn't seem to take away from the rest of the fun shenanigans too much.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers performed one heck of a game, but let's be honest: Swift and her beer-chugging antics dominated a lot of the conversations amid the broadcast. Should she and her beau remain together and she continues to attend games, I'd expect even more viral moments from her like this one, and I'm so ready for them.