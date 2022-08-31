Taylor Swift Was Even Sweeter In Moment With Joe Alwyn After Dancing At The VMAs

Taylor Swift was the star of the night at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday, where she spent the entire night dancing and having an absolute blast. She went on to continue dazzling onlooks at the VMAs afterparty, wearing a dress that seemingly referenced her new album, Midnights. But when the night came to an end, she just wanted to spend some sweet time with her beau of 6 years, actor Joe Alwyn.

Following the VMAs afterparty, the couple were seen together sprinting into a large black SUV, with Alwyn holding the pop princess' hand, leading her into the vehicle while avoiding as many paparazzi shots as possible. The pair are notoriously private, and clearly want to keep it that way. You can see the video (via Us Weekly) below.

The pair got together in 2016 following her public breakup with Avengers actor Tom Hiddleston, and they've expanded from having a romantic personal relationship to a professional one as well. Alwyn acted as a contributing songwriter on Swift’s last two albums folklore and evermore under the pseudonym “William Bowery”. His contributions to folklore earned him a Grammy, so maybe we will see some more of William Bowery’s writing contributions on Midnights, out October 21st, leading up to a potential future performance together at the 2023 VMAs.

The “August” singer's past relationships have famously informed her creative efforts while continuing to attract a world of attention from her vast fanbase, so it makes sense she would want to keep her current courtship under wraps. Even though said wraps couldn't stop fans from watching her and Alwyn dashing about.

Internet chatter around her former relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal from 2010 swirled anew last year when Swift released her re-recording of the 2012 album, Red. Swift subsequently directed a music video for the song “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” a song rumored to be about Gyllenhaal and their very messy three-month relationship. The video was celebrated and won Video of the Year at the VMAs.

Well, I’m certainly glad Swift is celebrating such a major accomplishment with someone that seems to make her incredibly happy. She spoke very fondly (if vaguely) about Alwyn and his support in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana. The documentary follows Swift during her recording of the album, Lover, a very transitional time for the pop star’s career.

Aside from supporting Swift and ducking taboid cameras, Alwyn has build up his acting career over the last few years. He got his big break in Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, later starring as Emma Stone’s love interest in the Oscar-winning film, The Favourite. Having played Bob Cratchit in FX's A Christmas Carol in 2019, Alwyn currently stars in the miniseries Conversations with Friends, based on the bestselling novel by Sally Rooney. He has also become a subject of interest for Marvel fans, with many hoping to see him make an MCU appearance.

We will have to wait until October 21st to possibly see this duo move us to tears with beautiful love songs. In the meantime, you can watch Taylor Swift take fans through the recording of another iconic album in Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, streaming exclusively for Disney+ subscribers. You can also see Joe Alwyn in Conversations with Friends, streaming now for Hulu subscribers.