Meghan Markle Has Reportedly Changed Her Tune When It Comes To Her Attitude Toward Prince Harry's Family

While we really don’t know how the Royal Family feels about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , apparently, the Duchess of Sussex has started to take a “much softer approach about Harry’s family.” Ever since the two stepped down as working royals and moved to California, it has seemed like the relationship between this couple and the Duke of Sussex’s family has been turbulent, but maybe these latest comments could mean things are on the up and up.

Since the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, where the former actress said she felt "trapped" and opened up about the challenges she faced, allegedly, Markle has become “softer” about her husband’s family. According to a new report from People, she is working to move on and support their kids, Archie,4, and Lilibet, 2. The source went on to elaborate on this idea, saying:

The situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him. Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now.

Another source explained that the couple wants to dedicate their focus to their lives in California and their kids. Emphasizing this idea, they said:

They have moved continents. They have set up a new life with their kids.

As they raise their young ones, the source explained that Markle and Prince Harry’s goal is to “have a normal life as much as possible.”

Other sources in the story spoke about how the couple has acclimated after the move. One source said Markle “talks to everyone; there is no pretense,” when she picks Archie up from school. Another noted that they are both “playful and flirty” when they hang out with friends. Overall, based on this report, it seems like they’re enjoying their life in Montecito, California.

Professionally, things have been a little rocky for the couple after they lost their Spotify deal . However, their partnership with Netflix is still in place, plus Markle’s old show Suits is killing it on the streamer. According to Kinsey Schofield, a Royal correspondent, it’s rumored that the former actress might move into the world of digital content creation next.

This report about Markle’s feelings toward Prince Harry’s family comes about a week after it was alleged that while he and his family still aren’t on the best terms, the Royals are supposedly “encouraged” by the couple’s lack of comments about them.

On the flip side, around the time of King Charles’ coronation, there was a lot of talk about Prince Harry’s attendance , making things look like they weren’t great. Along with this, his book Spare had a lot of allegations that reportedly did not shine the best of lights on the Royal Family.

Hopefully, the more positive reports we’ve seen lately are right, and things are going better for the entire family. If this latest report is true, it seems like Meghan Markle has changed her tune about her in-laws, and as we learn more about the family’s relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.